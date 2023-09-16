The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a $1.7 million gift from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust that will create a mobile lung cancer screening vehicle.
Mark Doescher, director of Community Engagement and Outreach at OU’s Stephenson Cancer Center, said the university would match funding to pay for clinicians and maintenance of the unit.
The center has developed the Oklahoma Mobile Lung Cancer Screening Action Network, or LUNG SCAN, an organization that will oversee the mobile unit.
“We're building the state's first vehicle that can go to rural communities, tribal communities and other high need communities where the rates of lung cancer are high,” Doescher said. “It's really important because in rural locations where there have been hospital closures, or where distances are just long to get to the nearest facility with a CT scanner, people are less likely to get screened.”
He said between 75-80% of Oklahoma women are getting scanned for breast cancer, but only 5% are getting scanned for lung cancer.
“We're way, way low nationally, and in particular, in Oklahoma on lung cancer screening,” he said. “Lung cancer by far is the leading cause of cancer mortality. Over 2,000 people die every year in Oklahoma, and our lung cancer rate here in Oklahoma is one of the highest lung cancer mortality rates in the nation.”
Doescher said in Oklahoma, 80-90% of lung cancer stems from tobacco use, and rural Oklahomans smoke cigarettes four percentage points higher than in urban Oklahoma, and six percentage points higher than the national average.
“This is not a research program. This is a resource for the state to try to improve cancer screenings,” he said.
He said the highest rates of tobacco use are concentrated on the eastern and southern halves of the state.
“As you get closer to Arkansas, the rates of tobacco go up,” he said.
The Stephenson Cancer Center has already submitted bids for the construction of the vehicle, which will include a CT scanner. Because the regents have approved the item, Doescher’s team is ready to initiate the process.
The vehicle, which Doescher compared to a U-Haul truck, will include a generator and a patient exam area. Because CT scanners are so heavy, he said adjustments to the vehicle will be made to level the weight.
LUNG SCAN will also launch a marketing campaign to get people from across the state to get scanned.
“This program expands the partnership between TSET and Stephenson Cancer Center by providing state-of-the-art mobile screening for lung cancer to communities throughout Oklahoma,” said Stephenson Cancer Center Director Robert Mannel, “Our partnership with TSET has profoundly affected the lives of countless Oklahomans through TSET’s support of access to cancer clinical trials and cancer research, and this new initiative will make screenings available to Oklahomans who would otherwise have no access to this lifesaving service.”
Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director, said she looks forward to the organization’s partnership with the Stephenson Cancer Center.
“Too many eligible Oklahomans aren’t getting screened for lack of access. Bringing lung cancer screenings to rural Oklahoma will save lives and improve health in areas of the state that too often lack adequate access to healthcare,” she said.
