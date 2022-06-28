Teresa Sterling edged out Dave Spaulding in the Republican primary for House of Representatives District 45, earning 51.08% of the vote Tuesday.
Sterling will face Annie Menz in the General Election Nov. 8. The winner will replace Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, the district incumbent who has chosen not to seek another term.
Sterling, a retired Oklahoma City police officer, said she will address sex offender registration laws in light of the recently-proposed overnight homeless shelter in Norman. She also said she will advocate for the elderly and fight Critical Race Theory (a state law passed in 2021 bans teaching several concepts about race and racism in Oklahoma public schools).
Sterling said her win is for her mother, who died in an Oklahoma nursing home, and for “any person who has been killed in any nursing home in this state.”
“My message resonated, and I think I listened to what the voters had to say,” she said.
Sterling defeated Spaulding, the former chair of the Cleveland County Republican Party who posted Jan. 6, 2021 in ostensible support of the insurrection. If elected, he planned to support law enforcement, the First and Second amendments and small businesses. He also planned to oppose Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning in schools and oppose “reckless open border policies,” though Oklahoma is not on the Southern border.
“I want to personally thank all the voters, volunteers and supporters for believing in me and our campaign for Norman,” Spaulding said in a Tuesday statement. “This campaign was about you, the voters, and how we make progress in our state. Meeting you on the doors and hearing your needs has been something I will never forget. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”
When asked what’s next in her campaign, Sterling said it’s “back to work.” She said she needs to continue to knock doors and talk to voters.
Sterling complimented Menz, who she’ll face in November — she said Menz “has the capacity to win.”
But she said she does, too.
“People are tired of seeing what they’re seeing in Norman,” Sterling said.