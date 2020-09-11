Steve Shoemaker is the new president of the Norman-based home builder company Ideal Homes.
Shoemaker has worked with the company, which serves the greater Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Choctaw areas for nearly 17 years. He started in the company as the director of marketing in 2003, before promotion to vice president of sales and marketing, and now he is the president of the company.
Shoemaker said prior to joining the Ideal Homes team, he worked at an advertisement agency in Oklahoma City and Ideal Homes was a client.
“I remember before I came to Ideal Homes, I would work with several different clients, all over Oklahoma, and loved working with them, I thought it was a great company, very progressive, well-respected,” Shoemaker said. “When my predecessor left, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this company.”
Shoemaker said he didn’t realize at the time he would still be with the company 16 years later, but he fell in love with everything about Ideal Homes, from his team to the owners. He said he is thrilled to have been this long.
“I am honored that the founder of the organization trusts me in this role, and I am going to give it my all,” Shoemaker said. “I'm super excited to keep working alongside the people that I have worked with all of these years.”
Shoemaker, who lives in his fourth Ideal Home in northwest Oklahoma City with his wife and three boys, graduated from Oklahoma Christian University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications/public relations, and said education never stops as Ideal Homes places heavy importance on continuing education over time.
“Over the years at Ideal Homes, they have exposed me to so many different things in construction industry and one of the neatest parts of my career at ideal has been networking with other people in our industry outside of our market from other parts of the country, learning about how they do things,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said Ideal Homes is a part of a mastermind group of builders outside of their competitive market that often collaborate on how to adopt and implement innovative practices. He said every employee with Ideal Homes has a training budget that is essential to their culture as a company regardless of position.
“Over the course of 16 years, not only have I worked for Vernon McKown, who I believe to be the best leader in any organization anywhere, and having been mentored by him over the years, but also having been exposed to the greatest minds in our industry from an education standpoint, and I have learned a tremendous amount,” Shoemaker said.
The company has been challenged and will continue to challenge employees to innovate and learn to better benefit homeowners in central Oklahoma, Shoemaker said.
“Whether that's making it easier for people to shop online and get information and be well-versed in making our homes easy to access, or looking at best practices in how we go about bringing about trade contractors, we continue to challenge ourselves in those areas to grow and get better,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker foresees a record year for the company in every category, from closings in revenue, to the number of homes the company starts, due to a robust market. As Ideal Homes expands to other areas of the metro, Shoemaker said he will play an important role in supporting a great team of people.
“One of the unique things about Ideal Homes is we have a very tenured staff,” Shoemaker said. “We have some good people, but we have people that have been with the company for 15 to 20 years and I truly believe they are the best at what they do.”
Shoemaker said he wants to continue to strengthen the company culture, because of its impact on the community.
“We have been a company for 30 years this year, so we take a long view of things,” Shoemaker said. “We don't make decisions on what's best for tomorrow, but what's best for 10 years down the road.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
