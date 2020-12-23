An attorney for Sassan Moghadam is taking an argument posed in a letter to city attorneys to district court.
Retired Special Judge Steven Stice filed a motion to dismiss a recall petition lawsuit between Ward 3 Alison Petrone and the Norman city clerk. The action follows a letter Stice sent to city attorneys citing alleged failures in the handling of Petrone’s lawsuit that would render the case invalid. It also claimed the City Council must schedule a recall election regardless of the protest.
After a recall petition signature drive was certified by the clerk, Petrone challenged the total count and signature-gathering practices of Unite Norman, co-founded by Moghadam and Russell Smith. Members of the group, including Moghadam, filed the petition and submitted signatures. Petrone served notice of the lawsuit filing to Glenn Coffee, attorney for Unite Norman.
Stice contends that Moghadam is the petitioner and because Petrone did not name Moghadam as a defendant in her lawsuit and did not serve notice to him as an individual, that renders the case invalid according to state law.
“Written notice of the protest (lawsuit) shall be served upon the clerk and the parties who filed the petition. In the case of the filing of an objection to the (petition) count, notice shall also be served upon any party filing a protest,” Stice quoted the statute.
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton filed a response in court, saying the city is a neutral party regarding the sufficiency of signatures, but did chime in on the allegation that the case should be dismissed on other grounds.
Knighton noted that in clerk's legal notice announcing signatures had been verified, it did not name "who secured the signatures," as a party.
He contended that if the court were to find Moghadam should have been served, then Petrone can do so and the case could continue.
“In State Question No. 813, an alleged failure to provide the notice required by state statute 15-104 can be cured,” Knighton wrote.
WHO GETS SERVED?
A question for the court to decide, Stice contends, is which intended parties must be served. When Unite Norman attorney Coffee asked the court’s permission to allow his clients to be heard, Petrone’s attorneys said Unite Norman did not have legal standing to be heard because it was not a legally formed organization and was not a registered voter.
In his brief to the court Dec. 16, Stice said Petrone’s counsel served Coffee on behalf of Unite Norman when she filed her lawsuit but now claims serving the organization was sufficient to satisfy state law.
“If Petrone claims that they served Unite Norman to satisfy the statute, that belies her argument against intervention by Unite Norman as Petrone claims that Unite Norman is not the petitioner in this case. Moreover, even if she did believe Unite Norman was the petitioner, Petrone failed to include Unite Norman as a named party (defendant) too. ... No matter how you view this case, this Court lacks the subject matter jurisdiction to decide the case,” he wrote.
WOHLGEMUTH RESPONDS
Attorney for Petrone, Barrett Powers of the Wohlgemuth law firm, filed a response saying there’s no need for hearing on the motion to dismiss “from a non-party Sassan Moghadam.”
“Moghadam has no standing to file any pleadings in this matter, including a motion to dismiss because he is not a party and has not sought or been granted leave to intervene, either as a matter of right or permissive,” according to state law, Powers wrote.
Powers argued in his response that because Moghadam was not a registered voter in Ward 3 and did not sign the petition, he has no right to be named as a defendant. He further noted to the court that Moghadam signed the recall petition for Mayor Breea Clark using an address in Ward 8.
Stice told The Transcript Moghadam was a resident of Ward 3 at the time. According the state’s voter database, Moghadam was registered to vote in Ward 3 until Aug. 27, 2020, when his voter registration was updated to a Ward 8 address, The Transcript learned.
On Wednesday Stice clarified that Moghadam signed the Ward 3 petition and while moving from the residence, which he still owns, to a newly built home in Ward 8, he changed his address and voter registration in late August.
Powers disagreed that Petrone was required by law to name Moghadam as a party to the lawsuit, saying petition signors or organizers are not considered “indispensable parties.”
According to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the court and the clerk would be considered “sufficient” parties to be given notice of a challenge to the petition, Powers said in his response to the court.
“Plaintiff named and served the City Clerk of the City of Norman in her official capacity as defendant,” he wrote. “No more was required. Because the Norman City Charter does not provide a contest procedure for recall petitions, the protest is governed,” by state law, his response reads.
Powers is asking the court to grant attorney fees to Petrone and the court to strike the motion to dismiss.
SIGNATURE COUNT
During the course of written arguments filed in the case, Petrone’s attorney found several duplicate signatures that should not have been included. City attorneys reviewed the signatures and agreed the oversight meant that there were not enough signatures to certify the petition for a recall election.
Stice presented to Knighton on Dec. 16 more than 20 signatures that his client believes the clerk overlooked. Knighton told The Transcript Wednesday the signatures, which may have not have been listed as registered voters at the time of the petition, are being reviewed.
Mindy Ragan Wood
