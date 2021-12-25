Jennifer Baker is still dreaming of a white Christmas, especially after she got an offer from a local business this year.
Baker, director of Sooner Theatre, was approached in October by the owners of Mitchell’s Jewelry with a proposal: if it snows at least an inch on Christmas in Norman, the business would donate $50,000 to the theater through an insurance policy.
The offer was in conjunction with the jewelry store’s 40th anniversary and the theater’s holiday production of “White Christmas.”
The theater also partnered with the jewelry store through the show itself. If attendees showed up with special tickets printed into the brochures, they would get a percentage off jewelry.
It doesn’t look like Norman will get a white Christmas in 2021. As of Thursday, the city was forecast to have a high of 78 degrees on Christmas Day. But Sooner Theatre is still grateful for the holiday-themed partnership, especially after COVID-19 slowed its business.
“Whether you’re an arts organization or a business, we all work hand in hand, and I think it’s just incredible that they stepped up to help our little theater during this time,” Baker said.
Gina Mitchell, co-owner of Mitchell’s Jewelry, said her husband and shop owner Newt got the idea for the promotion after seeing Sooner Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia!” in October.
She said he was looking for special ideas to commemorate their 40th anniversary in business.
Baker liked the idea, especially since COVID-19 has slowed her business too. In 2020, Sooner Theatre only offered 25% in-house seating, she said.
Mitchell said her husband believed “the weather was crazy” enough this year for the possibility of snowfall on Christmas Day. The Oklahoma City metro area this year has seen multiple tornado warnings in October and low temperatures in November.
“We’re both from Oklahoma, so we both know very well that anything can happen. We’ve had Christmas Eves where you couldn’t barely get anywhere because of the snow,” Mitchell said.
But instead of freezing temperatures, Norman and the rest of the metro have seen uncharacteristically warm temperatures.
“We can’t make it snow, or I would,” Mitchell joked.
While Mitchell couldn’t provide an estimate of how many people have shopped at her store with the special tickets, Baker said she’s excited about a percentage of purchases returning to Sooner Theatre.
She said she hopes the theater sees some dollars from special tickets given out from the eight showings of “White Christmas.”
The Mitchells’ partnership with Sooner Theatre has gone back years before the white Christmas proposal, Baker said.
She said in years past, when Mitchell’s was located in downtown, Newt Mitchell would install lights for the theater’s facade.
But this year, Baker is grateful for the partnership, especially during COVID-19.
“There’s a feeling of, it’s going to be harder to rebuild and get going, and we’re just thankful for the outpouring of support that we’ve seen, and we just want everyone to stay safe and aware so that we can continue what we love doing,” Baker said.