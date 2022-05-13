While the city’s homeless shelter is soon to be without a home, staff continue to grapple with the needs of the unhoused.
City Community Development Block Grant coordinator Lisa Krieg told the Council Oversight Committee Thursday evening that the city has hired five new staff workers for its homeless services. These staff members have been hired to engage with clientele and work with them and the Norman Housing Authority to find ways forward for housing.
The five workers were hired as the city’s lease for the current emergency shelter, 325 Comanche St., will expire in August, and plans to relocate it to the Griffin Memorial Hospital complex at Reed Avenue and Main Street fell through. The buildings are owned by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services [ODMHSAS], but the agency announced last month it would sell those properties to help fund a new hospital complex.
No new shelter location is in sight.
The number of people staying in the shelter has plummeted since the April 28-29 weekend, but the reasons are not known. A chart indicated the average nightly stay was 30 for the month of April, but Krieg said it has dropped to 20.
She noted that the air conditioning units are not working properly and the accommodation could not be “considered pleasant” despite the addition of fans.
Krieg also said there’s an increase in substance abuse at the current shelter.
“At 3 p.m. last night we had to call an ambulance because someone went into a seizure because of methamphetamines,” she said.
Staff are also tightening rules about lingering in the alley or leaving items unattended. Signs are posted on the shelter building that item left in the alley will be taken to a different location and thrown away.
Krieg said she spoke the crowd Monday and Tuesday nights about not leaving trash and belongings in the alley. She asked the shelter seekers to help her pick up the trash, but a man drank a plastic bottle of vodka and threw it on the ground in open defiance.
“I said, ‘I’m going to ask you once to pick it up,’” Krieg told the committee. “And he said, ‘well, what if I don’t?’ I said, ‘you’ll never be here again.’”
While the man picked it up and threw it away, he did not return to the shelter, she said.
Other business
The committee also discussed formalizing the process to fill vacancies in a resolution rather than an ordinance which would require a charter amendment.
A succession of vacancies in multiple wards between 2020 and 2021 sparked debate among residents and City Council as to the best method to replace them. While a proposed charter amendment will be put to voters in August to clarify that appointed members to the council will fill the unexpired term, other matters surrounding vacancies are not codified.
The City Charter allows the council to appoint a replacement or call for special election, but does not specify the process of the committee.
The mayor appointed committee members who are approved by council vote. The committee interviews applicants and after a candidate is nominated, the council votes to approve or reject the recommendation.
The question of whether to have a certain number of registered voters in the ward appointed to the search committee also included designating each member from a precinct in the ward.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said in his ward that would likely prove to be difficult, while in other wards it may come easier.
Ward 2 Lauren Schueler was appointed by committee to fill the vacancy in her ward following the resignation of Matt McGarry in February 2021. He was seated by special election following the August 2020 death of David Perry who had won the seat in February that year.
Scheuler said asking applicants if they intend to seek an additional term in the next election is an important question to ask.
“Because Ward 2 had seen so much turnover in a year, one of the questions was, ‘are you going to run?’ and I think that was an important question that should be consistent.”
Ward 4 Lee Hall spoke up that some questions such as the intent to seek another term could be included on vacancy applications.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said there has been some previous discussion to limit the number of interviews so all candidates are questioned on the same day and no other candidate as the advantage of learning the questions from previous interviews.
Walker said it was her opinion that applicants simply attend all the interviews the same day before their turn and are better prepared for questions, something that cannot be changed because the meeting is open to the public according to state law.
Council did not have a strong opinion in prior discussions to allow the vacating councilor to have a say in his or her replacement, Walker said.
The committee consensus was to keep the search committee in place to seat an appointed member to avoid the 75 day notice to the election board for special elections. The committee allows the ward to receive representation sooner if the vacancy is not close to a regularly scheduled election, Walker noted.