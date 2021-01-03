Norman businesses will soon have an opportunity to apply for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
After months of Congressional negotiations and a weeklong delay after passage, President Trump signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Dec. 27, which includes over $284 billion in forgivable PPP loans. Many business owners have been awaiting assistance since the program’s application for the first round of funding closed in August, while others have all but given up on receiving timely aid.
According to the bill, the Small Business Administration must institute regulations for the program no later than 10 days after the signing of the legislation, which means business owners should be able to apply through SBA approved lenders early this month. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2021.
To qualify, businesses must have 300 or fewer employees and be able to prove a 25% or greater loss in revenue in a quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Brady Sexton, owner of Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails, said he intends to apply for the forgivable loan program when it becomes available. Sexton received a loan from the first round of funding last summer, which means he is eligible for a “Second Draw” loan of up to $2 million.
Sexton said without the funding from the first round, he would not have been able to pay his employees.
“ … Our payroll went up significantly, because we were covering everyone’s tip income with PPP funds,” Sexton said. “We had about a 40% to 50% increase in those payrolls that we use PPP funding for over regular payroll periods.”
After using the funds for the increased payroll, Sexton said there was nothing left for other business expenses. He anticipates using more than half of the next loan on the business payroll, and hopes to have some left to get ahead on rent with the landlord.
Another qualification for Second Draw loan eligibility is business owners must fill out verification paperwork for forgiveness, proving that 60% of the funds were used for payroll and the remainder was used for eligible expenses.
Jerry Hatter, owner of Balfour of Norman, said he recently finished the forgiveness stage from the first round of PPP loans he received.
For Hatter, the prospect of financial assistance is welcomed heading into what is normally a slow time of year, which could be compounded by the pandemic. He said another loan would help him keep his employees on the clock.
“There have been years when we’ve had to cut hours from employees in a normal year,” Hatter said. “So if you add on the effects of the pandemic, who knows what we would have to do [without assistance].”
Scotty Jackson, owner of Appletree Chocolates, said he has applied for all of the assistance he can.
“It’s low hanging fruit, so you have got to grab for everything [possible] during these tough times,” Jackson said.
Jackson said forgivable loans and assistance programs keep small businesses going when a substantial amount of commerce goes to large corporations.
“We all go to the big stores to buy certain items, but it’s the small businesses that kind of make the community what it is,” Jackson said. “It’s important to support them and I’m happy that there’s finally more work being done by our government to help further that initiative.”
