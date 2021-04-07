Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the upcoming launch of the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program, which will make $10 million in funding available to qualifying manufacturers across the state.
OIEP was developed to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies.
In addition to encouraging new capital investment, these awards will support existing jobs and the creation of new jobs. The program will be administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority.
The OIEP program makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma. The new project must either be an innovative project, a project that shortens or strengthens the supply chain for the product being manufactured or it must be a project designed to target new markets.
To be eligible, a company must have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000. The award maximum for OIEP is $150,000. However, manufacturers with projects that exceed that amount should contact Commerce, as they may be eligible for other programs.
When reviewing the applications, Commerce will take into consideration: amount of capital investment from the company; the ratio of private sector dollars leveraged from OIEP awards; number of existing jobs, number of projected new jobs and the average wages paid to employees. Projects must provide a net positive benefit for the state.
The application period for OIEP begins April 27 and will close at noon May 3. The full program details and requirements are posted at okcommerce.gov/OIEP. After submitted applications are reviewed, Commerce staff will reach out to eligible companies.
OIEP utilizes funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act, and companies must meet eligibility requirements outlined in the statute. A complete list of the program rules and eligibility are available on the Commerce website.
Participating businesses will be required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures, as well as submit verification of purchase and installation of machinery and equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.