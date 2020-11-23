Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Bethany Stanley as an associate district judge for Cleveland County Monday.
Stanley will be replacing Judge Stephen Bonner, who retired this summer after nearly 17 years on the bench.
“Beth Stanley has faithfully served the people of Cleveland County for over 15 years," Stitt said in a press release. "An experienced prosecutor and litigator, she has dedicated her career to representing Oklahoma families. I am confident she will continue to serve our State and people well as an Associate District Judge."
After starting her career in 1998 as a deputy U.S. marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma, Stanley decided to attend law school. After graduating in 2005 from the University of Oklahoma School of Law, she became an assistant district attorney in Cleveland County for four years, the release said.
Since her time as an ADA, Stanley has served as associate attorney at the Law Offices of Tracy Schumacher P.C. and as the lone practitioner at Bethany Stanley, P.C., Attorney at Law. She most recently practiced family law, personal injury and criminal law at Schumacher & Stanley P.L.L.C, the release said.
"I have spent my legal career in Cleveland County and have served in many different capacities within the court system here," Stanley said in the release. "I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by Governor Stitt to serve the citizens of Cleveland County in this position and look forward to my service on the bench."
