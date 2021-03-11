While Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that all statewide coronavirus restrictions will lift, the Norman City Council extended its mandates through June 1, 2021 on Feb. 24.
Municipalities in Oklahoma are permitted to enact more restrictive laws than those imposed by the state, The Transcript has previously reported.
Norman was the first city to declare a state of emergency due to the pandemic and the first to enact a mask mandate in the state, while some cities such as Moore never adopted one. Tulsa and Oklahoma City followed Norman’s lead and enacted 50% capacity restrictions for businesses and other public areas such as city buildings and places of public accommodation.
Gov. Stitt said the move is justified because of the increase in vaccinations and decrease in new cases and hospitalizations.
“There will be no statewide restrictions on events for Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’m also removing a requirement to wear masks inside state buildings ... wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances.”
Limits of 50% occupancy in public buildings and masking requirements, extended in February, will be rescinded Friday, Stitt said.
State health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said more than 1.3 million Oklahomans have received at least one virus vaccination.
The decision was met with criticism from at least one public health official. Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks said despite progress in reducing infections, it is too soon to remove the restrictions.
“Letting up on our efforts to battle COVID now is like a football player spiking the ball at the five-yard line. We are nearing the goal, but we are not there yet,” Monks said.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has declined from 736 daily to 643, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The state health department reported 288 hospitalizations, down from a record 1,994 on Jan. 5.
There have been a reported 430,944 cases and 7,433 deaths since the pandemic began.
During the Feb. 24 council meeting Dr. Gary Raskob, University of Oklahoma Dean of the College of Public Health, told the council that immunity is climbing, but it was not time to lift restrictions.
“We need to get to at least 70% of vaccinated people in the community, although Dr. (Anthony) Fauci has recently said he believes it may be higher and we also don’t know how that might be impacted by strains and the virus mutating,” Raskob said. “What also is key...we really are in a race against the virus. The virus will change and mutate as time goes along.”
Raskob said winning the race will mean keeping measures in place to prevent the ability of the virus to mutate through community spread while also continuing vaccinations.
“What we want to do is use these non-pharmacologic measures to push down community transmission rates as far down as we can while we vaccinate and bring immunity up. They work in tandem,” Raskob said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.