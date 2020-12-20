Oklahoma is set to receive a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday a week after receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, officials said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted on Saturday afternoon that Oklahoma will be receiving 66,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.
“We expect the first shipments to 6 sites tomorrow and 21 others Tuesday and Wednesday,” Stitt tweeted. “Nursing home & long term care vaccinations are also starting this week!”
It is unclear which sites will be the first to receive the vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said.
