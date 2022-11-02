In a visit sponsored by the Norman Economic Development Coalition on Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt addressed economic initiatives as well as topics that have made waves during his time in office and on the campaign trail.
Stitt spoke for several minutes before taking questions inside the Norman Chamber of Commerce building, less than a week before the state’s general election.
He faces state schools superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a Democrat, in what polls have indicated will be a tight race for governor.
Stitt criticized his opponent, telling attendees Hofmeister has many reasons to listen to “special interest groups” instead of Oklahomans.
Reached Wednesday, Hofmeister said Stitt “continues to lie and mislead voters from his record of mismanagement and corruption.”
“Oklahomans are ready for a governor who will hold both parties accountable to put the needs of our families and businesses first,” she said in a statement to The Transcript.
Lawrence McKinney, the coalition’s president, told the Transcript his organization is nonpartisan, and Stitt’s team had asked to speak to the group. McKinney said NEDC would welcome any candidate who wishes to speak.
Stitt spoke extensively Wednesday about the state’s economy, but also touched COVID-19 regulations, school choice and legislation regarding transgender youth. He also spoke briefly about the proposed turnpike expansion in east Norman.
More than a dozen people — most upset about the proposed expansion — stood outside the building holding signs in protest.
Stitt has drawn criticism from residents on Norman’s east side for supporting the $5 billion, 15-year plan, which includes two proposed toll roads. One would run through the Lake Thunderbird watershed and could potentially impact hundreds of residents in the area.
Stitt argued Wednesday the turnpike expansion will address “the infrastructure needs of a growing city and a growing state,” and state officials are actively looking for a way to impact as few residents as possible with the expansion.
Business and conservative values
In his opening remarks, Stitt touted how the state has more than $2.8 billion in savings, much of which was accumulated during his time as governor. He spoke of approving an average raise of $1,220 for teachers in 2021, and increasing Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers’ salaries by 30%.
He mentioned the Legislature approving — and him signing off on — a $20 million allocation to the Norman Aviation Academy. He said the state needs airframe and/or powerframe mechanics.
“If you want to be an A&P mechanic, you go there, and you’re 90% there when you graduate high school,” he said. “We’re working with the feds to finish that last piece up — right now, you have to go to a career tech to get that last piece, and we’re working with the FAA to actually get that all done in high school.”
Stitt also said he plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Arkansas and Louisiana to bring a hydrogen hub in Oklahoma.
When it comes to business, Stitt said his administration believes “in smaller government, lower taxes and unleashing the private sector to grow.” He argued that is one of the reasons people from more progressive states are moving to Oklahoma, because of “the high-tax, kind of lockdown mentality” they’re seeing.
“If we’re clear with our culture, you’re going to see more businesses coming, more people moving to Oklahoma,” he said. “It’s not for everybody; certainly, there will be people who disagree with me.”
Education and trans youth
Stitt claimed one of the top things people moving from more progressive states ask about is whether their children are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to school.
He also spoke against Tulsa Public Schools, which he said “closed for 355 days” during COVID-19. He had previously said the district had closed for 300 consecutive days, according to The Oklahoman.
He also supported school choice — something he argued drove down per-pupil spending, but increased test scores, in Florida. Florida’s school choice program has driven up test scores, but results of these programs vary state to state.
School choice is an issue Stitt and Hofmeister disagree on — Hofmeister has argued such a program would harm rural public schools. A bill introduced in the 2022 Legislative Session for school choice would cost the state $119 million and $162 million.
While Stitt has argued taxes would stay in the zip code, the proposed bill would have negatively impacted funding to schools — including in areas without private schools — unless the state moved to cover costs, according to Oklahoma Watch.
Stitt tied school choice to family involvement in students’ lives, and argued “the traditional family” should be emphasized in school sports and other areas as well. He said the Save Women in Sports Act, which bans transgender boys from competing in girls’ sports in Oklahoma, was one of his favorite bills he signed into law during the 2022 Legislative Session.
Critics argued the bill was addressing a problem that didn’t exist.
The governor also spoke well of his decision to sign Senate Bill 3 in special session, which appropriated more than $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to hospitals in the state on the condition that OU Health stop transitional surgeries and hormone treatment for trans youth. Upon signing the bill, Stitt encouraged Oklahoma lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for trans youth in the state.
