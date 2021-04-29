A storm that hit Norman Wednesday night caused flooding to several roads and damage throughout the city.

Road Closures

The following roads are closed due to high water until further notice:

· Franklin Road is closed between Porter Avenue and 12th Avenue NE

· Robinson Street is closed between 48th Avenue NW and 60th Avenue NW

· Rock Creek Road is closed between 48th Avenue NW and 60th Avenue NW

· Franklin Road is closed between 12th Avenue NE and just east of 24th Avenue NE

During flooding conditions, drivers are reminded to respect all roadway barricades and turn around if you see high water.

Report Damage

Damage to personal property should be reported to the State at www.damage.ok.gov. Information collected here will help local and state authorities understand locations impacted by disaster. 

Damage to City street lights or traffic signals should be reported to Norman Traffic Control at 405-329-0528.

Additional advisories will be sent from the city as conditions significantly change.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.

