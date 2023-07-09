Another round of severe summer weather swept through central Oklahoma in the early Sunday hours.
The National Weather Service in Norman reported winds up to 70 miles per hour and heavy rainfall that led to flooding across the metro.
Outages in Norman were first reported to OG&E at around 4 a.m. OG&E said about 3,600 customers remained without power as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Outages peaked at around 12,600 customers overnight, according to the update. Several hundred OG&E customers west of Moore were still without power as of Sunday afternoon.
“Currently, crews have restored power to approximately 70% of customers who experienced an outage after this morning’s storms,” OG&E posted in its 11 a.m. news release. “There are 700 field personnel restoring service as quickly and safely as possible to homes and businesses that can accept power. Estimated restoration times will be available after full damage assessments are complete. We will continue restoring power and update restoration times as they are available.
“Once OG&E crews repair the power grid including damage to substations, power lines, poles and equipment, we prioritize restoration for the community’s essential services, such as hospitals, police stations, fire departments, public works, and other critical infrastructure. As those facilities come online, field personnel will focus on neighborhoods, individual homes and businesses experiencing an outage.”
The NWS has warned that another storm system late Monday, moving into early Tuesday could also produce flooding.
“A nocturnal thunderstorm complex is expected to bring additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches on Monday night,” NWS posted in a forecast issued Sunday morning.
Hot and humid conditions with heat index values over 100 degrees are expected to return to Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday.
