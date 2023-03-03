With storm cleanup beginning following Sunday’s tornado, Norman officials hope a federal agency will reimburse the city for the expense.
Tree and vegetation debris removal will begin Monday, but that will not apply to private roads or commercial businesses, according to a city news release.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said his department oversees the removal of debris, but the city faces legal and financial challenges when it comes to private streets.
“The private street issue is a FEMA policy and has been in place for decades,” O’ Leary said. “The theory is that the City has no authority (or obligation) to enter private property, so taxpayer funds should not be used for that purpose.
“There are 128 miles of private streets in Norman, most of which are located in rural east Norman.”
The cost is expected to total $739,115, the public works director said
FEMA has sometimes granted approval in the past to reimburse the costs and collect debris on private roads, O’Leary said.
Following the Oct. 28, 2020, ice storm, “FEMA granted that approval for that particular storm event. The official FEMA policy has not changed to my knowledge,” he said.
The city is asking residents to keep separate two types of debris – trees, limbs and shrubs from home construction material – because two separate pickup will be conducted, according to the release.
Limbs should be cut in 8- to 10-foot lengths.
Recovery continues
Residents are asked to place their storm debris between the sidewalk and curb, but to avoid water meters, hydrants and above ground utility structures.
The city’s contractors will make two attempts to pick up the materials along streets in the next four weeks, the release stated. Parked cars should be removed from areas where debris is placed for pickup.
Residents who are concerned their water wells may have been contaminated can reach the Vernon Campbell Plant by phone, 405-321-2182, to request a test or discuss concerns, the city reported. There is no cost for a test.
Relief efforts continue at CrossPointe Church, 2601 24th Ave. SE, and Sooner Mall, 3301 W. Main Street.
The Red Cross has moved its temporary operations from the 12th Avenue Recreation Center to Crosspointe to assist remaining storm victims. At the mall, donation items are still being accepted and include bottled water, sports drinks, snacks, plastic tubs, gallon zip locks and permanent markers.
The police department reported Thursday that 24th Ave SE has been reopened.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric reported late Thursday less than 10 customers were without power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.