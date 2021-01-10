After a winter's break between Christmas and the New Year, the Norman City Council returns to a packed agenda Tuesday night.
On the to-do list is an item that would use $140,000 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES)Act funds for storm debris removal from private roads in gated subdivisions.
As previously reported by The Transcript, the estimated cost to remove tree limbs due to the October 2020 ice storm is around $7 million. The city has approximately $2 million left from a $9.6 million payout in CARES Act funds.
“President Trump approved a disaster declaration on Dec. 21, 2020, which enables federal funding reimbursement for 75% of clean-up costs to Norman,” a city staff report reads. “Once the federal declaration was issued, the City moved forward with a more widespread clean-up effort, extending debris clean-up to residential neighborhoods with private access streets within the City limits, provided the debris was cut into smaller segments and located along the roadway.
“A request has been made to consider using CARES Act funding to provide a similar service in private, gated subdivisions with limited public access where Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations do not allow federal assistance to be utilized for debris clean-up. Although these are private roads, public safety services are provided by the City to these subdivisions in the same manner in which they are provided to neighborhoods without gates and with streets and other facilities that are accessible to the public.”
The council will also consider approving a contract to study programs and related services for those who face housing insecurity. The study for a strategic plan to address homelessness and a strategic housing plan will cost taxpayers $100,000, the staff report shows.
Of three bidders for the job, Homebase Inc. was selected to complete the study, the report reads.
Homebase will identify overlaps in services provided to those who face housing insecurity among the city's many program providers.
“This analysis will include, among other things, targeted discussions with key stakeholders and focus groups with clients and stakeholders,” the report reads. “The result of the analysis will be a report that describes the needs, barriers, opportunities and gaps, an inventory of resources already available along with a comparison to resources in peer communities, identification of existing strengths and potential opportunities, and 3-5 recommendations of how to address the identified gaps and leverage best practices and existing resources.”
Homebase Inc's analysis is set to be complete by April 2021, but a report will not be due until fall 2021, the staff report states.
The council will also have a chance to take action on a road improvement project that has “been a concern of the City and Norman drivers for more than two decades,” a staff report reads.
Traffic around the University North Park, a hotly contested tax increment finance district, has and will continue to grow, staff predicts in its report to the council.
The area of Robinson Street, west of Interstate 35, connects to nearby North Interstate Drive and Crossroads Boulevard / Rambling Oaks Drive, and the commercial driveways in close proximity to the signalized intersections, which makes the area “one of the most congested in the city,” the staff report states.
The council will be asked to approve $309,648.68 to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) ahead of its $1.3 million portion, or 27%, of the project. ODOT will contribute $4 million to the total $5.3 million cost.
The city proposes to use $301,060.77 available from the UNP TIF fund street improvement account and $8,587.91 from the capital fund street improvement account.
The project will “provide temporary relief until either the Robinson interchange is reconstructed or a new interchange at Rock Creek Road is built,” and “relocates the intersection of North Interstate Drive with Robinson Street approximately 225 feet east of the current location and adds more traffic lands on Robinson Street, between Crossroads Boulevard/Rambling Oaks Drive and North Interstate Drive,” the report states.
Construction could begin as early as March 2021 and be completed by the fall, the report reads.
Prior to the regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting, the council will hold an executive session at 5 p.m. regarding property acquisition for the James Garner and 36th Avenue widening projects. Councilors will also discuss a federal lawsuit which named the city as a defendant following a data breach for the city's former online utility payment portal.
