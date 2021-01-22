The second and final round of collection in the City of Norman’s storm debris removal effort for the Oct. 26-29 ice storm will be completed on Friday, Jan. 29.
The city’s contractor is currently removing storm debris that was previously inaccessible due to utility conflicts and other obstructions.
After Friday at 5 p.m., Norman residents are encouraged to take all remaining ice storm debris to the City of Norman Compost Facility, located at 398 Bratcher Miner Road. Residents can also follow the regular procedure for weekly yard waste collection through the City’s Sanitation Division.
Commercial, industrial, or multi-family properties are not eligible for the city’s debris removal program.
For additional questions or concerns regarding the City’s Debris Removal Program from the Oct. 26-29, 2020 ice storm, contact Tony Mensah at 405-329-2524 or tony.mensah@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.