NOBLE — A tornado that hit the Noble and Slaughterville areas on Wednesday night left at least one family homeless.
Fortunately, the Garay family was not home when the tornado struck the family ranch at the intersection of Hilltop Road and Kelly Drive in Slaughterville.
Arturo Garay Sr. and his family members had left for Walmart at the time of impact, so he wasn’t even sure how or when it happened.
The tornado completely demolished the house, and Garay told The American he is sure that if they had been home, someone would have been seriously hurt, or worse.
“It was the entire house,” he said.
Even though the house was leveled, the tornado left a few structures intact, including the chicken coop and a recreational vehicle. The matriarch said he did not plan to leave any time soon.
“I’m gonna stay here in the RV,” he said.
Family members, including teenage grandson, Arturo Garay III, joined Garay on Thursday morning to start cleaning up the mess. Despite the damage, grandfather and grandson maintained a calm disposition.
“We’re just getting it cleaned up for now, and we’ll see what’s going on from there,” the younger Garay said.
The National Weather Center reported Thursday that at least two tornadoes hit the Noble area Wednesday night. One touched down in a community between Etowah Road and Maguire Road. Damage was visible between 120th and 156th avenues.
Just a few blocks down the road from the Garay family, at the intersection of Maguire Road and 156th Avenue, Karen Benson was housesitting for her sister and brother-in-law who had traveled out of state.
Phone in hand, Benson was confident the tornado would miss her.
“I didn’t know it was that close,” she said.
The house has an exterior storm shelter, but by the time Benson learned it had changed paths, it was too late for her to take advantage of it.
“I was on the front porch watching the weather on my phone,” she said.
Benson thought the tornado was five miles away, until a TV news meteorologist told her otherwise.
“I’m watching it, and all of a sudden he says, ‘there’s a hook.’ He said it has changed directions, and by that time, there was no way I could get out to the storm shelter, so I just grabbed some pillows and got to the interior hallway,” she said.
The tornado took shingles from the house and damaged columns on the front porch, but it plowed through her brother-in-law’s outdoor shop that was set up in a barn-like structure.
Across 156th Street, debris from the shop were literally blown away, she said.
“He owns Southside Powder Coating,” Benson said. “Parts of his building ended up, like, two miles away. They only knew it was his because it was red.”
Debbie McGlohon, a Red Cross volunteer, said locals arrived Thursday morning to pick up snacks and water and receive aid.
“We’ve offered them a place if they want to lie down and rest for a while, or even a place to stay overnight, but none of them have needed that,” McGlohon said.
Lloyd Garner, another Red Cross volunteer, said those in need can contact the organization and provide their contact information, including their address.
“There is a national number, 1-800-RED-CROSS that is manned all the time,” Garner said. “So they could report their information there, and then from that point, their information will be distributed to the local Red Cross chapter and damage assessment teams will go out and assess areas where damage has been reported or even scout to see if they can find damage that hasn’t been reported.”
The Red Cross will then provide service for what is needed, including financial assistance for a night’s stay at a hotel, clothes, or gasoline for a vehicle.
“It’s enough to help for a short term,” Garner said. “There’s also counseling available, as well as Red Cross nurses for those who have lost their prescriptions or medical equipment.”
