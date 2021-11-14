The City of Norman is considering bringing back curbside eating as a permanent option for restaurants, a concept welcomed by the downtown business community.
During the height of the pandemic, cities across the state and country launched “streatery” programs to provide space for additional patrons to dine in a socially distanced setting outside. Streatery programs allow restaurants and bars to extend into adjacent public ways and private parking lots.
Mayor Breea Clark in September 2020 issued a proclamation allowing for temporary outdoor expansion permits. The proclamation was later extended to March 2021, but expired without any applications submitted.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the city heard from multiple businesses who were interested but didn’t want to go through the expense of installing the required equipment like a physical barrier enclosure if it wasn’t a permanent option.
Valentino Pistilli, who owns Tino’s at 209 W. Main St. and Sweet Basil next door at 211 W. Main St. with his family, said the idea of additional outdoor dining on Main Street brings excitement and opportunity for increased visibility. Pistilli said during frequent trips to Colorado with his family, he noticed the increasing popularity of streateries.
In Edmond, streateries are a permanent option. Multiple businesses north of Second Street on Broadway Avenue have installed barriers and decking, occupying a maximum of three parking spaces and maintaining a pedestrian pathway.
But some restaurant owners are concerned the area will lose parking spaces. Both Walker and Stephen Koranda, president of the Downtowners Association, say there is enough parking in Downtown Norman to accommodate for fewer spaces in front of participating businesses.
“If we take three spaces in front of [some businesses] downtown, we’re gonna have five other spaces somewhere else,” Koranda said.
But Walker also said the parking lot across the street from Gray Owl Coffee, 223 E. Gray St., is underutilized.
“Given all the traffic that comes downtown, I think having tables set up out front would be great for exposure,” Pistilli said. “The other side of the railroad tracks kind of seems to get a little bit more full, so anything we can do to promote and get eyes looking this way, we see a lot of benefit.”
PJ Taylor, co-owner of The Meating Place at 121 E. Main St. said streateries would bring additional vibrance to the city.
“We’ve seen a lot of cities adopt streateries over the last 18 months, and it really seems like a great way to enjoy food or drinks outside,” Taylor said.
Pistilli already has a design ready to go. He said the goal was to make a sturdy ADA-compliant structure with guardrails that could be broken down when necessary. As soon as the option to convert parking spaces to a streatery becomes available, Pistilli said Normanites can expect a shared curbside eating area for both restaurants.
Walker said the next step in bringing streateries to Norman is to further talks with other Norman districts such as Brookhaven Village.
“We will get some feedback before we draft any rules,” Walker said.
Walker said Edmond’s approach to streateries will likely serve as the blueprint for Norman.
“That’s probably what we will start with, then we will tweak it for Norman as needed based on the feedback we get,” Walker said.