Sidewalk eateries are close to becoming an option for Norman restaurants if council approves a pilot program that would run from spring to late fall.
During the height of the pandemic, cities across the state and country launched “streatery” programs to provide space for patrons to dine outdoors when indoor dining was highly limited or prohibited. A “streatery” program allows restaurants and bars to extend into adjacent public ways and private parking lots.
Mayor Breea Clark issued a proclamation in September 2020 allowing for temporary outdoor expansion permits, but it expired without any submitted applications.
The City Council-led Business and Community Affairs Committee heard a presentation on “Streateries” last week, and discussed how to best implement a pilot program to assess how the concept works in practice in Norman. If the pilot program is a success, “Streateries” will likely become a permanent option in the city.
City attorney Kathryn Walker said as the city looks to develop a permanent program, it wants to involve businesses in different areas to spot barriers to participation, look at aesthetics and consider safety concerns. Walker also mentioned potential concerns for loss of public parking.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation donated concrete barriers to Edmond for the city’s “streatery” program, and has done the same for Norman. Walker said the donation opens up the opportunity for public art on the barriers, as seen in other cities.
Norman’s Streatery program would run between the months of March and November to allow for holiday parking and to set a timeline in months when weather is suitable for outdoor dining.
Walker said the city would use its existing revocable license process, used for anyone wanting to locate something in the right-of-way.
“That gives us the opportunity to look at each application on its own merits, consider the particular concerns with the location and the barriers used,” Walker said.
The city has received two applications, including one from Main Street eatery The Meating Place. Included in the application was a simple design on graphing paper, a list of materials and an explanation of how it will exist in the right-of-way/parking lot. The Meating Place would use two full parking spots and half of two additional spots.
Councilmember Lee Hall said a pilot program would be a better option to initiate streateries into Norman, especially to address and consider concerns from property owners or neighboring businesses.
“I never saw a pilot program I didn’t like, because it allows us a trial run to be able to address anything that we haven’t anticipated, and the fact that we have someone who’s actually interested in being part of a pilot program and be willing to work out the kinks with us, I think is another plus,” Hall said.
Applicants would also provide their proof of insurance and list the city as an additional insured party. Licenses could be revoked if the streatery area isn’t maintained, or if the restaurant isn’t operating in accordance with its approval from the city.
Walker said the city believes the pilot program plan is workable. Under council’s direction, the city will move forward with its first complete application and get it on the agenda for vote.
PJ Taylor, co-owner of the Meating Place, said he looks forward to the prospect of being the first of many businesses to further the growth and offerings of downtown Norman through the program.
With warm months and festival season just around the corner, Taylor said once he gets the OK, he’ll waste no time getting the outdoor dining area in place.
Taylor was hoping to get his streatery area set up by Norman Music Festival in late April, but even a late spring completion would still mean plenty of warm weather to entice outdoor diners.
“Who doesn’t enjoy a nice cocktail or some barbecue on a patio?” Taylor said.