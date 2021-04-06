The City of Norman’s street maintenance bond proposal easily passed Tuesday evening, receiving more than 5,500 votes of approval.
As of 8:15 p.m., unofficial results showed 5,661 votes in favor of the bond proposal and 2,817 against.
The $27 million ad-valorem bond will repair neighborhood streets, including asphalt and concrete surfaces and some rural roads in Ward 5.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark thanked all the Norman voters for getting the bond passed and investing in their city.
"As we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is wonderful to see Norman residents continue to invest in our future as a community," Clark said. "Our delivery on the projects in the last three bonds have been excellent, and I look forward to providing the same level of service on this fourth round. Thank you, Norman voters. Our best days are ahead."
The bond has been voted on every five years dating back to 2005. The projects in this bond will focus heavily on residential areas throughout Norman and will span over five years, but will not raise taxes.
