Norman voters will be asked to approve at least 150 miles of street improvements through a $27 million ad-valorem bond, but city officials say it will not raise taxes.
The bond will repair neighborhood streets, including asphalt and concrete surfaces and some rural roads in Ward 5.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary told The Transcript the tax is not new, nor is it an increase.
“When we advanced this same 5-year street maintenance bond program in 2016, it translated to an average mill levy rate of 6.31 mills,” he said. “At that time, the owner of a $100,000 home was paying approximately $5.75 per month in property taxes to repay those bonds.”
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the average is over a 5-year period, which means the cost could be “slightly higher in the first year or two and slightly lower in the last year or two.”
O’Leary said the mill levy would not change with the proposal.
“So, the monthly property taxes that we have become accustomed to as property owners in Norman will not increase if this program is authorized to continue for another five years,” O’Leary said.
The street maintenance bond, which repairs only neighborhood streets, has been approved by voters for the last 20 years. City documents show voters increasingly favor the 5-year bond program.
Voters approved a $10.9 million bond by 53.6% for the 2005-2009 program, by 64% for a $19 million program in 2010 and by 67% in 2016 for a $25 million program.
The bond election will fall on April 6, when voters will also decide Ward 3’s next city councilor in a runoff between incumbent Alison Petrone and Kelly Lynn.
The city is responsible for 800 miles of streets, O’Leary told the council last month during a presentation. Qualifying streets are chosen based on the Pavement Condition Index (PCI), which accounts for a variety of factors like cost versus benefit, staff inspections, budget constraints, surface type and other considerations.
The cost of the projects is lowered through a partnership with the Cleveland County Commissioners, O’Leary said.
“The City and Cleveland County have entered into an interlocal agreement each year for over 20 years that allows us to combine resources for street maintenance on rural roads, mostly in Ward 5, which includes hundreds of miles of public streets,” he said. “District 2 of Cleveland County, managed by Commissioner Darry Stacy, is our key partner in this effort, but we occasionally collaborate in Districts 1 and 3 as well.”
The two governments share staff and equipment rather than paying contractors to do the work.
“In a nutshell, we perform street maintenance activities, like asphalt overlays, using City and County staff members and equipment,” O’Leary said. “We do not charge ourselves for the manpower or equipment on these projects by virtue of that interlocal agreement, so the actual cost of the projects to the city is limited to the cost of materials.
“This means that we can complete these street maintenance projects for about 50% of the cost or less than would be paid to private contractors for the same service. In other words, we can complete twice as many road projects for the same amount, which we believe is an excellent use of taxpayer dollars.”
