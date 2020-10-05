Beginning Tuesday, October 6, at 7 a.m., A-Tech Paving will begin removal and replacement of concrete street panels on Nicole Circle from Castlerock Road to the cul-de-sac and on Nicole Place from Castlerock Road to the cul-de-sac. Both Nicole Circle and Nicole Place will remain open to local traffic, however, temporary lane closures should be expected. Street maintenance on Nicole Circle and Nicole Drive is expected to be complete by October 30, weather permitting.
Questions about the construction may be directed to Jason Spencer at 405-366-5315 or jason.spencer@normanok.gov.
History of the Project
In the Norman General Obligation Bond Election of 2016, voters approved the Street Maintenance Bond Program, a 5-year, 4-phase program to address maintenance needs on neighborhood streets. The four categories include (1) Urban Asphalt Street Rehabilitation, (2) Urban Concrete Street Rehabilitation, (3) Urban Road Reconstruction and (4) Rural Road Rehabilitation. Prior to the election, the City provided a list of all streets included in the program based upon the pavement condition data from the City’s current Pavement Management System. Nicole Circle and Nicole Place were included in the FYE 2021 Urban Concrete Pavement project locations.
The roadways included in this project are located in established residential neighborhoods. The current roadways are constructed of concrete pavement. The concrete pavement is in poor condition. This project involves rehabilitation of the existing pavement including panel replacement.
