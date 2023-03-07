James Earl Jones, Ed Sheeran and President Joe Biden are among the more notable individuals who stutter, according to a local speech-language pathologist.
John Tetnowski of Oklahoma City is a National Stuttering Association board member and operates a chapter on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Tetnowski is presently advising Kaleb Brown, a University of Oklahoma student who is introducing a chapter of the organization in Norman.
Tetnowski and Brown are looking to destigmatize stuttering and offer resources to individuals who stutter.
Tetnowski said the association is the largest self-help organization in the world for people who stutter, and includes those who stutter, speech pathologists and family members.
“It lets them know they are not alone and they are not the only ones that have that condition,” he told The Transcript. “Many people stutter. Especially when they grow up, they think they are the only ones that stutter and can’t achieve their life goals.”
Tetnowski said those with a stutter can look up to celebrities and role models who have accomplished great things in their lives, despite their condition, but they often withdraw themselves from social activities and events, which limits their ability to do what they would like to in life.
“The NSA helps to support these individuals and regularly has training and workshops involved in entering the workforce, being successful at school and at work, how to form relationships, dating, and all things like that,” he said.
Those who stutter make up about 1% of the adult population, according to Tetnowski and Dr. Katerina Ntourou, a professor in speech language pathology at OU.
“The student population at OU is about 30,000, so if you take 30,000 people, there should be about 300 people on that campus that stutter,” Tetnowski said.
Brown is one of these individuals, and he decided to bring the self-help group to OU to support people like him.
“It can often take a while for some people to get their words out, and often in college I find it to be a tough thing to deal with,” he said. “It is cool because it is to inspire people to become educated about it and just to be aware of it.”
Brown said many people on campus don’t understand what it means to have a stutter. He continues to come across many who will interrupt him while in the middle of a sentence. He said for many with a stutter, this kind of interaction can be a source for embarrassment.
Tetnowski said students like Brown don’t receive much help from their universities.
“They might feel isolated or alone, or afraid to enter situations,” Tetnowski said. “There have been studies that professors and friends don’t know what to do about it.
“Some would be outright mean, and others try to overcompensate by treating you like you are a child, or that you have intellectual deficits.”
Ntourou, assistant professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, said it is important for those with a stutter to be patient with themselves.
“In all this, remember to be self-compassionate and be OK with whatever’s happening,” she said.
Nitourou said students with a stutter need to balance accepting themselves as they are while they simultaneously work on improving their speech. For younger students, this can be confusing and seemingly contradictory.
“It is a balance,” she said. “It can be confusing to work on with a child as they use tools to improve their stutter.”
Ntourou supports Brown’s initiative because it can help offer resources to students as well as community members. The chapter will be open to high school students or anyone who needs support in the greater Norman community.
“What we’ve seen is that people who have come into the group and progress tend to stay in the group to help people who are entering because they see it as a way to give back,” she said.
The inaugural meeting for the Norman NSA Chapter will be at 7 p.m. March 21 inside Wagner Hall, Room 235, 660 Parrington Oval.
The chapter will meet every third Tuesday of the month. Those with questions can call Brown at 602-785-9066 or email at KalebJBrown20@gmail.com.
