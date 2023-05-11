A coalition of community leaders who comprise the Strong Towns commission appointed by Mayor Larry Heikkila, met Thursday morning to address city planning and how to best make use of underutilized spaces in Norman.
In February, the City Council approved a contract with Strong Towns, an organization that conducts a community action lab to determine the economic strength of a city and examines the impact of zoning and development patterns to support a resilient community.
The coalition remains in the early stages of city planning, and in discussion led by committee chair Cameron Brewer, leaders plan to reach out to the community for input while promoting mixed-use developments.
Mixed use developments combine residential and commercial structures in a neighborhood.
“But if we're talking about ideas like affordable housing, if we're talking about connectivity, how to have additional mixed use development, ultimately, you have to create policy in all parts of Norman to make these things work,” Brewer said.
He suggested that underutilized residential areas should include some commercial development — such as a deli — to help revitalize neighborhoods.
Brewer said much of Norman was developed before World War II, when city planners created distinct zoning districts to separate residential zoning from commercial areas.
“And you may have alleyways and things like that," he said. "However, a lot of these ideas can be adapted to many other parts of the city.
"And a lot of their focus is on suburban areas and suburban retrofits and in reality that's most of our city.”
Different board members suggested to offer incentives for developers to work within the city, rather than expand outward.
“We have to make it easier to go up,” said Andy Sherrer, regional president of First United Bank.
Quint Studer, the keynote speaker at One Vision Norman on Wednesday night, urged task force members to consider adding on to existing buildings because "people want to live downtown."
Brewer suggested that Norman look to other cities, such as San Antonio, Texas and Fayetteville, Arkansas, for inspiration on how to create stronger community infrastructure.
He said in San Antonio, developers built plaza style neighborhoods that make it easier for members of the community to gather. These neighborhoods also make it easier for developers to intermingle business with residential spaces.
“That’s within the scope of what we’re talking about,” he said. “It brings up the quality of life and offers a smarter land-use pattern.”
Fifteen years ago in Fayetteville, the city allocated money to develop bike trails. Brewer said the city has now created 23 miles of urban ike trails which connect creekways and underutilized assets. Some of the new neighborhoods are only connected by bike trail, and not roads.
“There's been some 250 unit developments that have been developed along a bike trail that have no car access,” said Brewer. “People talk about how you can't do that in Oklahoma because everybody loves their cars. Fayetteville, Arkansas is no different. Arkansas was built around cars.”
He said many developers now refuse to build, unless it is along a bike trail.
Matt Peacock, Ward 8 councilor, said every one of these ideas for ordinance changes needs to go to council, and that it would be supportive of these kinds of changes.
“You've got the council support in this room already,” said Peacock. “So any ideas you guys come up with and we're gonna champion them.”
Brewer said many areas in Norman are underutilized, such as Comanche by the railroad track, and he’d like to put better use to it.
“A specific street example … is near the train station was put that way but I have I've looked at many different times and kind of thought through just my own informal study with that street looks like in no cars go down that street. It's like well, that might be a perfect Street to consider much more creative ideas,” he said.
“And what we can do is streets are public. Ultimately, the street is everyone speaking we're taxpayers. We pay into that. And so we want to figure out, what's our best utilization of that it's not a street, what could it be? It’s Comanche. Just ride over the train tracks Comanche. Everybody goes over Eufaula or Main. It is so underutilized. There’s so much creativity happening right there,” said Cameron.
“There are some really great books and policy ideas for looking at urban areas to allow for cool dual uses. On a corner lot that isn’t very intrusive to the rest of the neighborhood, maybe open it up,” said Cameron.
