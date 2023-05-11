Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.