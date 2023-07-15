A nonprofit wants help from the community to identify areas in Norman that could be improved, and it is asking individuals to attend a meeting to share these suggestions.
Strong Towns is an advocacy group that implements solutions to improve city development, according to its website:
“We seek to replace America’s post-war pattern of development, the Suburban Experiment, with a pattern of development that is financially strong and resilient.”
Strong Towns is holding a Community Action Lab, a discussion where leaders listen to feedback from the community on how to improve the city. Those interested in attending can drop by on Monday, July 17 at The Standard, 315 E. Gray St. from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Norm Van Eeden Petersman, director of membership and development of Strong Towns, said he fears developers will spread outside Norman where land is cheap, rather than improving existing structures within the city.
“I think the greatest fear for Norman is and is that over time there could become this sense that it’s just an undifferentiated bedroom community for Oklahoma City,” Van Eeden Petersman said.
He said when cities are neglected, they become obsolete and depreciate in value. When developers invest from within the city, it benefits everyone in the community.
“When we think of development, we may think it’s on the outskirts of town, or in a new suburb going up. But the reality is the need of the community is that every neighborhood should be gradually thickening up, maturing, or evolving over time,” he said.
Adam Ross is an engineer who serves as a group leader from a Strong Towns group, Local Conversations, which promotes dialog addressing future development. He said prioritizing development from within the city is important to fostering healthy growth.
“Sprawl is going to be something that will be hard to stop,” Ross said. “What Norman itself can do to make the city better is get as much support to infill development as possible.”
He said if Norman doesn’t continue to change with the times, it could become like St. Louis Missouri or Los Angeles, California, or other big cities which struggle with vacant or abandoned buildings.
“My wife and I have settled down here because we see the potential in Norman,” Ross said. “The downtown of a city is really the heart of the city and it’s how people judge your city.”
He said while box stores play a role in living spaces, it is important to make smart investments that distinguish the city from a suburb.
“I love Chick-Fil-A, but no one’s coming to Norman because we have a great Chick-Fil-A,” he said. “The suburbs on the fringe are great for housing people, but the downtown is vital, and we need to make smart investments.”
Van Eeden Petersman said Norman’s population is rising, and as people from across the state are moving in, developers are responding by building housing and commercial areas.
He is concerned about what happens to the city when this growth slows down.
“How do we build lasting wealth in lasting communities that don’t run dry when the growth boom ends?” he said. “Do we have systems in place to ensure continued prosperity?”
Van Eeden Petersman said the organization does not have an agenda or list of prescriptions to “fix” the city. Instead, On Monday leaders will be focused on listening to suggestions from community members in attendance.
“We want to have residents feel empowered and be invited into the conversation,” he said.
He recommends potential attendees to do a little homework before coming.
“Go for a walk and take notes on areas where people are struggling in the community,” he said. “Going for a walk and doing it at that pace allows you to see ways in which public resources are not being fully used or used well.”
