Residents are invited to tell city leaders what they want their community to look like in the future in an online survey through Small Towns.
The organization helps cities reimagine communities without parking mandates, facilitate affordable housing, limited highway expansion and safer streets.
Strong Towns’ goal is to build economically resilient communities, according to presentations to the city council in recent months.
The survey is meant to “serve as a baseline on what issues matter most to people living in Norman,” a prepared release from the city stated.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said it gives residents the power to define their city.
“This is an opportunity to define our city that usually only occurs once in a generation,” he told The Transcript on Tuesday. “We are choosing two committees that will translate our citizen’s dreams for Norman into a written plan to project those dreams into our future.”
Heikkila said he would obtain details of these committees and release them Thursday.
In addition to the committees, city partners including the University of Oklahoma, Norman Public Schools, Moore Norman Technology Center, Hitachi, the chamber of commerce, Norman Economic Development Coalition “and more” are included in these discussions, Heikkila said.
“For me, it is absolutely exhilarating to lead the way to learn our community’s dreams for our Norman,” he said. “Then we get to make it happen!”
Ward 8 council member Matt Peacock introduced Strong Towns to the council and gained support from the dais during its annual goal setting retreat in July.
“Today, we are at an inflection point in Norman’s history, with unprecedented levels of opportunity and challenge covering a vast spectrum of community issues,” Peacock said Tuesday.
He pointed to the university’s decision to join the Southeastern Conference, plans to expand turnpikes to Norman and the city’s plans to rethink future zoning ordinances.
“The planetary alignment of these issues means that Norman will need to make several extremely critical decisions in the coming years about what we want the future of our city to look like,” Peacock said. “If done right and with great intention, we will look back on this point in Norman’s history as a moment where we seized that opportunity and made the most of it.”
The survey is part of Strong Towns’ two-part, 24-month long Community Action Lab, which is an outreach to gather feedback from residents through the survey and public meetings with residents, stakeholders and city officials to propose policies for the future.
During the first 12 months, Strong Towns engages the community, while in the second 12 months it provides “ongoing support for local leaders and community groups,” its website states.
Nine questions in the survey probe the opinion of residents on infrastructure, priorities for street design, parking requirements for commercial lots, housing density, and questions from tenants and property owners.
Residents can sign up for alerts at the end of the survey to receive updates on future meetings.
The council awarded the $150,000 contract to Strong Towns last year. It coincides with the city’s intent to develop a new Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Master Plan – the guiding document for zoning laws in the city.
City Planning and Development Director Jane Hudson said last year the initiative comes an at important time.
“It is the City’s hope that this proposal and the upcoming work for the Comprehensive Plan and other Master Plans will work in conjunction, creating cohesive plans that all Normanites will benefit from,” she said.
