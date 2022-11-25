As the Norman community braces for more population growth and changes to its transportation infrastructure, the Norman City Council is taking a long range view of what the future should be for zoning and economic development.
Strong Towns will soon launch a community partnership for better zoning that facilitates a stronger local economy after the city council approved a contract with the organization Tuesday.
The $145,875 contract will converge with other planning initiatives the council will oversee in the coming years.
In May, the council agreed to hire a consultant to tackle the city’s outdated Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Master Plans.
It is expected to take two years to complete a report on the overhaul of zoning and land use ordinances, City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript in July.
Staff applied to Strong Towns to be chosen for its Community Action Lab after Ward 8’s Matt Peacock won support for it during the council’s July goal setting retreat.
Peacock said this week that the timing could not be more important to bring on the organization in the face of much change in Norman.
“Today, we are at an inflection point in Norman's history, with unprecedented levels of opportunity and challenge covering a vast spectrum of community issues,” Peacock said.
“These topics range from a proposed turnpike route, to the university's move to the SEC, and everything in between such as revamping our own strategic planning and transportation documents.”
City Planning Director Jane Hudson said Strong Town’s vision is to bring its approach to the community but with input from the community and a trained action team to help solve problems.
“The Strong Towns Initiative gives the city of Norman an opportunity to work with city and community leaders in addressing how our community will grow/develop in the future,” she said.
“It is the City’s hope that this proposal and the upcoming work to for the Comprehensive Plan, and other Master Plans, will work in conjunction, creating comprehensive plans the city leaders and community can utilize to benefit the city of Norman.”
Strong Towns conducts a two-year, five-phase program that focuses on community and city leaders’ input to implement zoning changes and progressive measures to facilitate business development, a staff presentation to the Business and Community Affairs Committee in September indicated.
Peacock said the goal is prosperity for everyone in Norman.
“With a Strong Towns approach, the community is where wealth is created,” he said. “Jobs and wages are the capital that seed local prosperity. Bottom-up opportunities for growth and investment are the key to building local capacity.”
The program will kick off its Community Action Lab in January with lectures and question and answer sessions with the public, followed by discussion of the release of initial project goals and then educating city leaders and implementation of the goals. Ongoing support is included in the last phase of the program, the presentation indicated.
Peacock said collaboration with the public is key.
“History and culture are the key ingredients of community collaboration,” he said. “With the Community Action Lab, we are bringing together everything that Strong Towns has learned, not only about building more resilient cities, but also about building a movement; something that the citizens of Norman will reap the benefits of decades into the future.”
Ward 7’s Stephen Holman, chair of the Community Planning and Transportation Committee, expressed support for the partnership as a longtime fan of Strong Towns' policies and philosophy for cities.
“They promote incremental and smart growth which I think is how Norman needs to approach things going forward,” Holman said. “It will help the City make better decisions and save money in the long run.”
