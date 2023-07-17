Norman residents have turned up in record numbers to participate in the future of their city, according to an organization tasked to facilitate a shift in planning and development.
Strong Towns contracted with the city in November to conduct a two-year community action lab to engage residents, city staff and elected leaders to envision a more economically resilient future.
The organization prizes small incremental development and investment to facilitate stronger local economies over time, rather than rapid growth, which it claims is not sustainable longterm.
At issue during meetings Monday was the difficulty in assessing the infrastructure and public costs of rapid, sprawling growth against the revenue generated by sales tax. Oklahoma cities are almost entirely supported by sales tax revenue, rather than an even percentage of ad valorem taxes.
It’s a question Norman residents seem to be interested in, according to engagement outcomes on Strong Towns’ Norman website, social media and email subscribers.
Strong Towns Director of Community Action’s Edward Erfurt told a crowd at City Hall on Monday afternoon the level of engagement in Norman is “exponentially larger than any interaction I’ve seen,” in other communities, he said.
After the city’s contract began, the City Council formed a Strong Towns Ad Hoc Committee and officials from the organization began an ongoing series of virtual meetings with staff.
Strong Towns issued an online survey in February and met Monday afternoon and evening with the council, members of staff, the Planning Commission and the public.
Erfurt encouraged the audience, and the committee, to complete the Strong Towns online academy, a series of lessons on the organization’s theory and the action lab.
A shift
Zoning changes topped the conversation from the committee’s chair, and Strong Towns action lab leadership team, Cameron Brewer who told Erfurt and Strong President Charles Marhon fellow members had come up with five key issues: pattern zoning, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), minimum lot size requirements and medium housing density in downtown Norman.
Those issues target a redevelopment approach to city growth, using existing buildings to add multiple housing units, remodeled homes to feature an apartment or add an apartment on the lot and rethink lot sizes which could be split into two or reduced to offer more housing in a defined area.
Once common before the boom following World War II, some cities are “cutting through the red tape” to allow an expansion of different types of housing, said Marhon.
“Across almost all of California, we see cities of all sizes saying, ‘ADUs? Drop them in,’” he said.
Some in the crowd were skeptical of the idea that “infill” development, the practice of remodeling a longstanding structure for housing would be cheaper or cost the city less money than building new. A member in the audience, who did not state his name, speculated that while the city would have to pay for new infrastructure with new development, the cost of pipe replacements could be another expense for the alternative.
The true cost of development for a city against its revenue source, Marhon said, is hard to answer in a city that is forced to rely on sales tax. Cities which rely on ad valorem tax have a fixed amount of revenue for a city, but how much each household generates in sales tax or how much the household spends in Norman is unknown.
Marhon said in an ad valorem funded city, staff can look at a new development and estimate the cost of the infrastructure, whether it will generate the need for a new park, new street, or a public safety boost and compare that cost against the projected home values and related property tax revenue.
“We can look at these two numbers and say, alright how do these annualized costs compare to that (revenue)? Are we getting ahead? In a sales tax system, you look at that house and you say, OK what is going to be their spending habits and how much of that will be local … that’s a very difficult question to ask. You and I may have very different spending habits,” Marhon said.
City Manager Darrel Pyle asked if staff could determine sales tax revenue against its receipts and divide it by the number of households to get a sense of the revenue per resident or household.
“I think that would get a little closer to be able to say ‘Are we better off five or 10 years ago per resident, per rooftop?”
Marhon said there are methods to refine the calculation to produce a more precise number.
In closing, Marhon drew listeners to rethink the importance of finding the answer to the true cost of rapid development and challenged the belief that a new business or more homes will automatically produce a profit in sales tax growth.
“It will for sure get you more traffic, more people using your park, or police and fire calls; it sure has a lot of expense,” he said. “We have a system with a lot of unanswered questions that push us in a direction that creates a lot of friction.”
Finding the tools to create a more certain estimation of cost and profit for “sound investment” would be a success for the city even if “that’s the only thing we accomplish this year,” Marhon said. “That would put you on the right track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.