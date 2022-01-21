This month, University Theatre will present a production of original dance works from the full spectrum of movement styles created by student choreographers from the University of Oklahoma School of Dance.
The Young Choreographers’ Showcase is scheduled at 8 p.m. Jan. 27, 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29 and 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. Some coarse language will be used in the production.
Masks are encouraged in all buildings and theater spaces on campus. Stay up-to-date with the latest information about the university’s response to COVID-19 at ou.edu/together.
OU School of Dance faculty adjudicated students’ choreography to showcase 12 dance works for the production. This year’s choreographers are Keeleigh Everett, Tessa Fungo, Hanna Golden, J’aime Anastasia Griffith, Kimber Harlan, Mary Ann Mayer, Carson McHugh, Greta Nuñez, Bethey Ruble, Maggie Schoenfeld, Brooke Strachan and Alayna Wong.
These dance works are created in collaboration with Helmerich School of Drama student lighting designers Cassi Crain, Abigail Lotspeich, Kellen Sapp, Kaitlyn Stapp, Gabei Williams and Logan Wynn.
A brief description of each work highlights a mix of aesthetics and perspectives by choreographers.
Everett’s piece “Somebody to Love” is about playing with musicality while interpreting the song of the same name by Queen and taking it as a call for help.
Fungo’s “Mariposa Nocturna” depicts insects, such as butterflies, but with wider bodies, seen mostly at night and attracted by light.
Golden’s dance work “Directive” explores the specific choreographic process of giving direct commands to dancers using specific musicality. The piece is a small part of a series in which each dance explores a different choreographic method, this one being a directive method.
Griffith’s “Shrimp-N-Grits” is an amalgamation of contemporary dance and dance performed at historically Black colleges and universities’ football games.
Harlan’s “Forgive Me” is an athletic dance, full of emotions that matches Paul McCartney’s voice in The Beatles song “Oh! Darling.”
Mayer’s piece “Tendrils,” explores the memories and feelings evoked by photographs from our past. It was developed through a collaborative process combining dance, music and painting. It is presented in eight dance poems.
Carson McHugh’s piece “5, 7, 5” is an exploration of the contrast between simplistic, pedestrian movement and complex, technical dance vocabulary.
Nuñez’ dance work “Until Death Do Us Part” demonstrates an intrinsic relationship between the heart and the brain. However, the signals sent by the heart are frequently dismissed. The heart has neurons, and that is how it communicates with the brain, a phenomenon popularly known as intuition.
Ruble’s piece “Mammoth” is an exploration of heightened emotional states and animalistic tendencies. It contrasts what it means to be human with primitive behavior.
Schoenfeld’s “’67” tells of two people coexisting, yet their interactions with each other never act as a catalyst. The monotony of the music creates an atmosphere of uneasiness.
Strachan’s “Life Imitating” utilizes movement influenced by renaissance art and literature, taking inspiration from well-known works, as well as a few pieces on display in the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art at OU. It also explores the phrase “life imitates art far more than art imitates life.”
Wong’s “By Jones” is in collaboration with the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. Dancers bring to life multiple concepts inspired by five galleries. This piece celebrates the beauty of different art forms to create something new.
The production staff consists of Leslie Kraus and Glenn Edgerton, faculty coordinators; Ris Carroll and Charis Christy, stage managers; Michael Bearden, School of Dance director; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foremen, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets for Young Choreographers’ Showcase are $25 adult; $20 senior adult, OU employee and military; and $10 student, plus processing fee and tax. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
Young Choreographers’ Showcase will be available to view through video-on-demand. Visit theatre.ou.edu for more information.