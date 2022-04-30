When Dib Qaub Lee graduates from the University of Oklahoma this year, they’ll join millions of Americans living with student debt.
Lee worked multiple jobs through a sleep deprived undergraduate career to stay afloat financially, but now is now staring down loan payments on top of their everyday expenses.
“I’m thinking about how much (in) loans I’ve racked up and how I’m going to be paying the price for it later on,” Lee said. “...I feel like I’m leaving the university worse off than I came in.”
The conversation of student debt, and what to do about it as a country, has become of increased national interest in recent months as the federal government wrestles with if and how it will forgive debts.
The Biden administration is edging closer to announcing a decision, Reuters reports; according to the news agency, President Joe Biden said Thursday that while he won’t be forgiving $50,000 in debt per borrower — a number floated by some Democratic politicians — he’s considering options. Loan payments are currently frozen until Aug. 31, continuing more than two years of payment freezes during the pandemic.
Talking about the impact of student loan forgiveness is complicated — experts seem to agree that the effect will vary depending on what kind of forgiveness the federal government decides to offer and by population.
In Oklahoma, 12% of residents have student loans, and their loan debt is relatively low compared to borrowers in other states, according to University of Oklahoma assistant professor of finance Jared Stanfield. Citing information from the Education Data Initiative, Stanfield said the average student loan debt for Oklahoma borrowers is $31,525, which is 47th in the nation (meaning only four states have lower averages).
With a Roosevelt Institute estimate that 40% of borrowers nationwide are making their loan payments, Stanfield said the current loan payment freeze is benefiting about 5% of Oklahomans.
But that 5% are experiencing benefits not just limited to saving money every month. Stanfield cited research showing that “a reduction in student loan indebtedness led to improved mobility, employment and income for the borrowers.”
“Taken together, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Oklahoma residents with existing student loans and higher education institutions may benefit from loan forgiveness,” Stanfield said. “However, Oklahomans who are yet to attend a university, those that do not attend university or who have already paid off their student loans, and lower income households may face costs in the form of higher tuition, more future student loan debt, and general inflation.”
Bearing the burden of college costs
Accompanying the conversation about loan forgiveness and its benefits are the facts of growing college costs.
Stanfield said though average wages, adjusted for inflation, rose 24% from 2000 to 2020, the costs of attending a public university increased 61.8% over that same period. Student loans increased by 394% over those two decades, he said.
Lee said the majority of their debt comes from OU’s requirement that freshmen live on campus, and that even after taking out loans, college has been a heavy financial lift. They worked two campus jobs throughout most of their undergraduate experience while being involved in multiple student organizations; they’ve been on benefits in college as well.
The rising cost of college affects all families, but it’s easier to navigate for some than it is for others. Apart from the obvious — that some families have more capital to fund college — there’s a process that goes into getting into college and securing financial aid that some students can navigate more easily than others.
“It wasn’t until after I got into higher education, after I was already accepted, after I was already enrolled, took out all these loans, was able to talk to someone from Project Threshold and all these things — it took until I finished college to understand the financial literacy of higher education,” Lee said. “...In higher education, there’s such gatekeeping of information that you don’t know until you have someone to go through it.”
Lee and OU senior Karina Turrubiartes are the first in their families to go to a four-year state university; when it came to finding scholarships, filling out FAFSA, navigating the loan process and more, they were learning as they went.
Now, both students serve as financial advisors to their younger siblings, helping their family members make more informed financial decisions than they were able to.
Turrubiartes is the oldest of six, and started her college experience at a community college before transferring to OU. When she did transfer to OU, she had to take out loans, which she said has felt worthwhile.
Her 19-year-old sister is following in her footsteps and beginning her college career at community college; Turrubiartes has been able to help her sister find grant resources via TRIO programs, and to find scholarships via their city because of her own experience.
Lee has shared scholarships with their younger brother and is helping prep their high school-aged sister for upcoming rites of passage like taking the ACT.
“It just takes one person in your family to go to college, to go to a four-year university, to understand the inner workings and inner bureaucracy of higher education, to finally go back and be like, ‘okay, here are my mistakes, don’t do what I do — here are all these things to avoid taking out loans,” Lee said. “...I wish I would have known that I would have to take this many loans just to pursue what I want to pursue.”
Turrubiartes anticipates being able to financially help her youngest siblings by the time they get to college age; for now, it’s “a lot of pressure” being the first to experience college and being the oldest.
“The (sisters) that I feel like are going to go through what I did would probably be two of them, the ones that are after me — the last three, I feel like by the time they’re in college, me and my sisters are already going to have professional jobs and they know that we have them no matter what,” she said. “I feel like by the time the fourth one enters college, she’s going to have a lot of helpful resources from us.”
Costs and benefits
Student loan forgiveness is costly, Stanfield said, and not just for the federal government.
Should the Biden administration make good on the president’s campaign trail suggestion of $10,000 in loan forgiveness per borrower, the move will cost about $393 billion. A study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimates that putting a $75,000 income limit on borrowers who are eligible for $10,000 in forgiveness would cut that national cost to about $182 million.
“($393 billion) is just below the cumulative amount spent on welfare in the United States ($400 billion) between 2000 and 2019, and above the inflation-adjusted cumulative amount spent nationally on school breakfast and lunch assistance or on WIC between 2000 and 2019 (around $300 billion and $125 billion, respectively),” Stanfield said. “However, the median household income of student loan borrower is $76,359 (with 7% in poverty), while the median household income of a welfare recipient is $23,440 (with 49% in poverty), $39,077 for WIC (with 37% in poverty) and $43,502 (with 29% in poverty) for households that receive school breakfast and lunch assistance.”
While forgiving debt without income caps could benefit high income families more than low income families, the benefits go to low income families when loan forgiveness is limited at a $75,000 income, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.
Stanfield said loan forgiveness is beneficial to borrowers who did take out loans, but could have a mixed effect elsewhere. As loan supply is expanded, tuition costs have been found to significantly increase, Stanfield said, impacting students whether they take out loans or not.
Loan forgiveness — whether one time or not — could also change student borrowers’ expectations about future forgiveness and lead to an increase in the demand for college education, which would drive up tuition prices even more.
“Finally, large spending increases can lead to further inflation, which impacts lower income households severely and has been shown to increase income inequality,” Standfield said.
But Lee, coming from a low income background and being a person of color, said the financial side of college has made it feel like a trap. Student loan cancellations to any degree would help Lee afford some of the basics in life, like rent, bills and groceries.
A college degree is supposed to offer upward mobility, and now it feels like their college experience has created even more of a burden for them, they said.
“As a low income student, as a person who comes from all these multitudes of marginalized identities, higher education was pitched to me as my gateway out of poverty, and it feels like I’m being trapped and sucked into poverty once again,” Lee said. “It just feels like higher education institutions are trapping poor students and making them more poor — you’re essentially signing a deal with the devil.”