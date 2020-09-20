As Election Day quickly approaches, some student voters might be facing a looming question: “How do I register to vote in my home state?”
This year’s general election is Nov. 3. While the University of Oklahoma has made Election Day its fall holiday, giving students more voting access this year, some students are wondering how to handle voting far from home.
The Transcript broke down how to register to vote and vote by mail in the six most common home states for OU students. Read on to find instructions on how to register, important deadlines and locations to send your ballot or registration form in your state.
Oklahoma
If you’re an Oklahoma college student from another state:
If you’re an Oklahoma college student but your permanent address is in another state, you still have the option to register here. However, you can only be registered and vote in one state, so you’ll have to pick between your home state and Oklahoma.
If you decide to change your registration to Oklahoma this year, or need to register or re-register here for any reason, the deadline to apply for registration is Oct. 9 (meaning your application must be postmarked or hand-delivered on or by that date). You will need some form of identification (driver’s license or the last four digits of your Social Security number) to complete the application.
While you can fill out your application online, you can’t submit it online; you’ll have to print it out and either mail it or deliver it by hand to your county election board. The application can be filled out, then printed, here.
Find your local election board here. For most Norman residents, that’s the Cleveland County Election Board at 641 E. Robinson St., Ste 200, Norman OK 73071-6656.
Within a few days or weeks of submitting your application, your voter ID card should be mailed to you.
If you’re an Oklahoma resident who can’t make it home to vote:
If you’re from Oklahoma and registered here, but can’t make it back to your home precinct to vote, you can request an absentee ballot via the state’s OK Voter Portal (which you can also use to change your party affiliation, verify your voter registration, view a sample ballot, find your polling place and more). You can also request the ballot via mail.
Once delivered to you, your ballot will have instructions for completion and return.
In Oklahoma, you do not have to provide a reason to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request your mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. the Tuesday before the election (this year, that’s Oct. 27). You can return your ballot in person or by mail; if returning it in person, you will need to bring identification, and must return the ballot to your county election office by the end of business hours on Nov. 2. If you’re returning the ballot by mail, your county election office must receive your completed ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Full instructions for voting by mail in Oklahoma are available here.
Kansas
Kansas allows you to vote by mail for any reason. The deadline to request your mail-in ballot in Kansas is Oct. 27.
You can request your ballot with this form (attached to the form at the end is a list of Kansas’ county election boards and their addresses). Your ballot must be at least postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3), and must be received by the close of business day on the Friday following the election.
If your home state is Kansas and you want to vote there, but you’re not registered yet, you have until Oct. 13 to register to vote. If you have a Kansas driver’s license, you can complete the application for registration online here. Full Kansas voting instructions are available at the Kansas secretary of state’s site.
Texas
If you can’t make it back to your home county in Texas to vote in person, you do have the opportunity to vote by mail. Texas has specific rules for voting by mail; you can only do so if you’re 65 or older, have a disability, are in jail or are expected to be absent from your home county during the election and on any early voting days.
The application for a mail-in ballot is available here. Instructions for completing the ballot are available on the form. The application must be received by your county election office no later than Oct. 23. You can mail, email, fax or hand-deliver your application.
After you receive and fill out your ballot, you must have it postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day. It’s recommended that you request and send your mail-in ballots as early as possible. Full Texas voting information is available on the Texas secretary of state’s site.
Colorado
Colorado is one of five states that mail ballots out without you having to request to receive your ballot by mail. If you are not registered to vote or have not updated where you wish your ballot to be mailed to, you have until eight days before Election Day, Monday Oct. 26, to do so.
If you have a Colorado driver's license or state-issued ID, you can register to vote online. To ensure that your ballot is counted, follow the instructions listed on the mail ballot envelope. If you are registering to vote for the first time, you will need to provide a copy of your ID along with your mail ballot.
Once you get your ballot and fill it out, your county clerk must receive it no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. It is highly recommended you request and send in your mail ballots as early as possible to prevent any possibility of it being late.
Full Colorado voting instructions are available here.
Missouri
In order to register for an absentee ballot in Missouri, you must apply for it no later than six weeks before Election Day. To apply for an absentee ballot, you must be absent from your polling place on Election Day, incapcitated due to illness or physical disability, cite a religious belief or practice, have employment as an election authority, be incarcerated or have contracted/been in an at-risk category for COVID-19.
Missouri allows you to request an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax or by email. In addition, a relative within the second degree (spouse, parent and child) may request an absentee ballot in person on your behalf.
To request an absentee ballot, fill out this form and email, fax or mail it to your local election authority. You must provide a copy of your personal ID (which could include a Missouri state-issued ID, a federally issued ID, ID issued by a public university within Missouri, a copy of a current bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or any other government document that includes the name and address of the voter).
Absentee ballot requests must be received by your local election authority no later than the second Wednesday prior to Election Day at 5 p.m. In order to be counted, a completed absentee ballot must be received by your local election authority no later than 5 p.m. the night before Election Day (Nov. 2 this year).
Full Missouri voting information is available here.
California
California is automatically sending every registered voter a mail-in ballot. To register to vote in the state, visit California’s voter registration website. The deadline to register is Oct. 19.
There are four ways to deliver your absentee ballot in California:
- You can mail it to your local county official; in choosing this option, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and must be received by your county election office no later than 17 days after Election Day.
- You can return the ballot in person to a polling place or to the office of your county election officials.
- You can drop your ballot into a county drop box. Ballots that are returned to a county drop box must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- You can authorize someone to return the ballot on your behalf. Anyone can return your ballot for you as long as they are not paid on a per-ballot basis. In order for your ballot to be counted, you have to fill out the authorization section found on the outside of your ballot envelope.
Full California voting information is available here.
Don’t see your home state on this list? Have more voting questions that we didn’t address here, or stories you want to see? Email us at rgorman@normantranscript.com or ekeith@normantranscript.com to ask us about it.
