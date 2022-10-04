Police have increased their presence at select Norman Public Schools campuses Tuesday after administrators found a weapon inside a student's backpack Monday.
Norman High School administrative staff "immediately notified" the Norman Police Department after they found the weapon Monday. The student was placed into custody, according to an NPS email confirmed by Norman police Lt. Cary Bryant.
Bryant said the additional police were sent to the schools "to maintain a safe learning environment" for the students.
Bryant referred additional questions to NPS.
