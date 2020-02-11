OU says a journalism professor who used a racial slur during a Tuesday class is protected by his First Amendment rights, despite student calls for action.
Peter Gade, a faculty member at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, used the slur during his senior-level capstone journalism class Tuesday. According to OU, Gade equated using the n-word with using the popular phrase "OK, Boomer."
While the professor said the slur in its entirety, OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in a statement that Gade's words are protected by his right to free speech.
"Today a professor stated in his senior journalism class that there is an equivalence between the offensiveness of “OK, Boomer” and the use of the “N-word,” using the actual word itself," Harroz' statement reads. "While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comment and word choice are fundamentally offensive and wrong. The use of the most offensive word, by a person in a position of authority, hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond."
"Our University must serve as an example to our society of both freedom of expression and understanding and tolerance. His words today failed to meet this standard. #WeAre speaks for our community; his words today do not."
Gade serves as director of graduate studies and an endowed chair in Gaylord, where he has been a faculty member since 1998. The Transcript reached out to Gade for comment Tuesday afternoon, but had not received a response as of publication.
OU's Black Emergency Response Team, a student coalition organized around fighting racism on campus, responded to the incident via Twitter Tuesday afternoon, calling for action against Gade and Gaylord College.
"We do not condone or accept this behavior from any member of the OU community regardless of occupation or student status," BERT tweeted, along with the hashtag #Istandwithgaylordblackstudents. "This will not be tolerated or accepted and we expect full action be taken against the professor and college. In addition, we expect accommodation be made for the students who have experienced trauma because of this."
The Transcript has also reached out to Gaylord Dean Ed Kelley for more information about the situation college's plans moving forward. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Emma Keith
