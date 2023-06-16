Congratulations. You made the rich list.
That’s right. A new study found Cleveland County folks are some of Oklahoma’s wealthiest people.
Cleveland County ranks the fifth wealthiest place in the state — beating 7th ranked Tulsa County and 9th ranked Oklahoma County.
That’s according to a study designed to find the highest in per capita wealth. Looking at counties across the nation, researchers for financial advising company SmartAsset crunched the numbers on median income, investment income (such as interest from a bank or stock dividends) and median home values.
Some Norman folks expressed joy and optimism about the wealth study. Others were skeptical. Some were flat angry.
“It’s great news. Awesome,” said Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“We are a well-rounded community and clearly that’s reflected in this study,” he said.
Cleveland County’s No. 5 ranking yields a “Wealth Index” of 17.81. The numbers break down this way:
$67,068 Median Income;
$30,427 Investment Income;
$235,330 Median Home Value.
That compares with the state’s overall numbers of almost $57,000 income, about $24,000 investment income and about $143,000 home value.
‘I’m not surprised’
Martin attributed much of the good fortune to Norman’s public and private businesses.
“I’m not surprised,” Martin said.
“Norman has a very dynamic economy … we have a lot of public sector jobs in our community. It’s certainly something we’re known for and proud of,” he said.
The University of Oklahoma is the top employer with nearly 13,000 employees in Norman. Second is Norman Regional Hospital with 3,000 employees, while Norman Public Schools comes in third with 1,900 employees.
“We also have a thriving private sector,” Martin said. “We see that through our health care system, our large manufacturers, all the way down to our small mom-and-pop businesses that are on Main Street.”
York International/Johnson Controls employs about 1,000 people, according to Norman’s budget book. About 950 people work for Walmart.
“We’re not exceptionally wealthy,” said Norman resident Shelsea Bates. “Oklahoma is exceptionally poor.”
She said a lot of federal dollars come into Norman.
Indeed, just last year, the federal government granted $2 million in infrastructure funds to improve Norman’s water use efficiency.
“And the people in small towns surrounding us come here to shop and enjoy our festivals,” Bates said.
Norman boasts around 50 small businesses. Free festivals run the gamut from Jazz in June to the Medieval Fair to the Chocolate Festival.
Pocket of beauty
“We are rich,” said resident Karlinda Gravel, “from the ground up.”
Gravel was born in Norman but lived most of her early years in Oklahoma City. She returned home to Norman with her toddler in tow about three decades ago.
“Prices are a little higher here monetarily. But we are just, oh my gosh, I just love Norman,” Gravel said. “There’s just so many other ways other than money that Norman is rich.”
She said Norman is rich in art, culture, diversity, live music and community events.
“We have amazing eateries, specialty shops and boutiques,” Gravel said. “We have a compost facility to enrich our lovely green space, and recycling to save the planet.”
She said Norman is so different from all the surrounding cities.
“It’s almost,” Gravel said, “like we have this little pocket of beauty.”
The study sparked a light-hearted thought from resident Daniel Rogers.
“I just wanna know what everyone in those massive houses do for work,” Rogers said in a post. “I’m available for hire if you need me!”
Homelessness, high rent, crime tarnish ranking
But some folks summarily chopped up the study.
Kimberly Enloe asked why there’s so much crime and homelessness if the county’s so rich.
“I lived here 28 years,” Enloe told The Transcript in a post. “Rents increased, homes being bought by companies, the homeless is insane! So many living in woods and it’s not just drug users. The theft is out of control, parents let their kids run wild at 3 a.m. and breaking into cars.”
Other, larceny/theft and vandalism offenses were crime toppers last year, accounting for more than 6,800, more than 2,800 and more than 1,000 cases respectively, according to Norman’s 5-year crime data report.
Total 2022 crimes hit about a couple hundred higher than the previous two years, coming in at 15,123 cases.
Some folks also say living in Norman is just too expensive.
“Really?” Cher Astina posted. “Have you seen our homeless camps? Are they just counting the ones that can afford to stay? I can tell you about how I’ve lived in Norman most my life and am struggling to stay here.”
Another resident mentioned feeling helpless while reaching out to a homeless person.
Living in a car
“Norman landlords think they can double rent and everything just stays the same. It’s disgusting greed,” one person said.
Another resident wondered if they might end up living in their car because “rent has gotten stupid high and asking people to pay just to apply somewhere seems ridiculous as well.”
Norman, Cleveland County’s largest city, has steadily grown to more than 129,000 people.
Homeless people upset some merchants and residents, who struggle to address trash, crime and disruptions attributed to the population. They are demanding solutions.
Martin said One Vision, the Chamber, city and various groups are studying affordable housing, homelessness, jobs and other factors.
Norman City Council adopted a $246 million budget plan on Tuesday. It includes $500,000 for a temporary homeless shelter.
The federal government is granting Norman more than $1.4 million this fiscal year to “primarily benefit low-to-moderate income persons, or prevent or eliminate slums or blight.”
Meanwhile, Food and Shelter Inc. currently operates a kitchen and 32 small cottages for the homeless at 201 Reed Ave., attracting people that neighboring residents say often disrupt the area.
Every community faces challenges, Martin said. But he indicated Norman is up to the task.
“We certainly have challenges in front of us. But one thing we’ve found … is that we have way more in common than not throughout our community,” he said. “So we can overcome whatever the challenge might be.”
