Sub-freezing temperatures and high winds are creating problems for Cleveland County residents who are without power Thursday morning.
As of 10 a.m., OG&E reported 21 outages in the county affecting 262 customers.
Lexington officials reported an issue with an OG&E power line that provides service to the city. Lexington's electric supervisor has requested a switch to a secondary line while OG&E crews work to locate and repair the issue with the primary line, City Manager Deana Allen reported on the city's Facebook page.
"If OG&E will switch us to a secondary line, electric will be restored immediately," Allen reported. "Let's keep our fingers crossed...I know it's getting cold for some of you, just as it is at city hall.
Residents in need of police, fire or EMS are asked to call 911. For non-emergency calls, the number is 527-9881.
The power line in question stretches from Lexington to Tecumseh, Allen stated.
Nolan Meister, meteorologist at the National Weather Center, told The Transcript that Norman experienced freezing drizzle this morning, which transitioned into snow around 4:30 a.m.
The weather center has received reports of snow blowing on roads, but it has not received reports of major power outages, Meister said.
“We are talking about a couple dozen customers not having power," he said. "The thing we’ve been looking at is wind chills."
The temperature dipped to 6 degrees, but the wind chill plummeted to minus 16 degrees.
“At that temperature, we expect that people will develop frost bite on exposed skin in 30 minutes,” he said.
Meister said a wind chill advisory is is in effect for Cleveland County until noon Friday. Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 11 degrees, but will drop to 6 degrees at night.
Friday’s high temperature will climb to 20 degrees, he said.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Tiffany Martinez Vrska, spokesperson for the City of Norman, reported no significant events related to the weather.
“Our Utility crews and public works crews remain on standby but no significant events have been reported at this time," Vrska said. "No line breaks, no traffic accidents, and all facilities are functioning properly and without issue."
Jason Cleary, manager, public relations and digital marketing for Oklahoma Natural Gas, reported no major events relating to the weather.
