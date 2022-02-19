Oklahoma cities are experiencing what some experts say is an economic “sugar high,” but as much as officials are enjoying the extra revenue, they are also preparing for a comedown.
The City of Norman in the past 12 months has enjoyed a 20% sales revenue growth rate while other cities enjoy a slightly lower rate than Norman's – each one is exceeding typical growth patterns.
A sales tax report that compares the collection percent change for cities year-to-date from February 2021 shows Norman's collections rose from 22.23% for February last year to 23.61% year-to-date.
Oklahoma City collections showed a 19.15% change, down from 23.14% for Feb. 2021 and Moore declined from 27.48% to 18.87%. Edmond's dropped from a 16.67% change in Feb. 2021 to its year-to-date total of 9.31%.
Factors driving the uptick in sales tax revenue are varied, several city finance directors told the newspaper.
Norman's financial services director Anthony Francisco said the economy has had an influx of cash through past fiscal policy such as federal stimulus payments to American residents. He said ongoing building and a game of catch-up from pent-up residents following an end to COVID-19 restrictions are some reasons for the historic increase.
“Federal stimuli (fiscal policy) have directly increased the amount of money available for consumers to spend and the amount of spending on such things as buildings like our Transit Maintenance Facility,” Francisco said. “We have also experienced a lot of pent-up demand where, as soon as COVID-19 vaccines became widely available and residents became comfortable in getting out and transacting business again — visiting stores and restaurants in person, et cetera — there was an uptick,” he said.
“Now that people are out driving again and taking road trips and staying in hotels and the like, the price of these underlying goods and services has increased. It is simple supply and demand economics to a large extent.”
Tucked away inside the revenue increase is an uncertain local inflation rate compared to the national rate of 7.5%, the highest since 1982's decline into a recession. None of the city financial services directors could judge the local inflation rate, but all agreed it was a force to reckon with ahead of financial forecasting.
Oklahoma City University economics professor Russell Evans provides financial guidance to the city and calls the economy's uptrend “a sugar high.”
“You have that [increased] flow of income and at the same time you have policy that has exaggerated the value of people's assets,” Evans said. “My home is now worth 15% or 20% more than a year ago, my retirement portfolios are up 25%. So, you have the situation right now where there's just a strength at the household level that's much stronger than the economy. It's not that the economy is weak, it's just an exaggerated household strength.”
The city's finance director Brent Bryant agreed, saying it's like experiencing the rush of a high sugar, high caffeine beverage but knowing it won't last.
Two of the biggest points of inflation are in transportation and housing, said Tulsa Finance Director James Wagner.
“Those two things are more than half of the inflation calculator,” Wagner said. “Those are supply chain issues, not necessarily permanent price increases. I think those will moderate. [It] may be another nine months or a year before we see that.”
As reported by CNBC on Feb. 15, lumber prices have tripled, and while it is 22% lower than the all-time high in May 2021, today's prices add nearly $19,000 to the cost of a new home, the National Association of Homebuilders estimated.
Supply chain shortages for new car assembly drove the cost of a used car up by 33.4% in the Oklahoma City metro, the highest out of 50 of the most populous metropolitan areas, the Transcript reported.
Those shortages have been felt in city projects, Francisco said, and called the higher revenue and inflation cycle a “two-sided coin.”
The city secured contracts for ongoing projects such as the transit and maintenance facility and the 2019 street maintenance bond projects before the shortages when materials and interest rates were low. Projects such as the Senior Wellness Center, Young Family Athletic Center and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) came in under rising costs, he said.
The council approved a $4.8 construction supplement from Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds in 2020 to kick off the senior center and $9.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021 for the EOC.
But by June 2021, both the athletic center and senior center experienced higher construction costs, which led to cost cutting design changes.
“This cost inflation can have positive impacts on our sales/use tax and investment income revenues, however. It is truly a two-sided coin,” he said.
Preparing for the comedown
Finance directors told the newspaper their focus is the coming fiscal year budget. Cities are watching for trend changes as staff prepare budgets for the next fiscal year which will end June 30, 2023.
“The thing we have to be cognizant of is looking at is where we're going to be at the end of the year,” Bryant said. “What growth rate are we projecting for the coming year? We have to look at it and say how much of what we have received is real and sustainable?”
Francisco told the Finance Committee he is eager to see what May's tax collection reports will be as an indicator for the budget ahead of June 30. He expressed his concerns to the newspaper Friday about the 'downside' to the uptick as he looks ahead to the next year's budget.
“We don’t know when, but we know that we aren’t going to continue to see these sorts of growth rates in our major revenue sources. That’s why we are continuing to advise council, and they have responded with prudent direction, to consider these unprecedented revenues as being one-time revenues. So if and when the other shoe drops, we won’t have to cut back on services that were added in response to these short-term trends,” Francisco said.
Bryant had a more definite prediction when the downside would kick in, citing initial predictions offered by Evans that the last part of 2022 to early 2023 would experience decline.
“The first half of your fiscal year 2022 is going to be strong,” Bryant said. “It's the second half in 2023 that it's going to start to decline.”
Evans said the signs are there that a decline has already begun.
“We're hearing the Federal Reserve already being committed to really shifting policy which you would expect to affect, in some ways, the value of those stocks of wealth,” Evans said. “I don't expect my house to go up another 15% in value this year. I probably don't expect my investments accounts to go up another 20% this year.”
What to do with sales tax
As cities prepare for the consequences of an exaggerated economy, Wagner said they're keeping a close eye on electric utility costs and predicting an upswing in labor pay in response to inflation.
“As most cities are seeing revenue they've never seen before, on the other hand cities are impacted by inflation just as much as consumers are,” Wagner said. “As an example, we're budgeting for a 22% increase in electric utility costs for the next fiscal year.”
Faced with “significant staffing challenges,” Wagner said Tulsa has increased police and fire salaries and expects some 200 vacancies may require more pay to stay competitive.
One action plan all city finance directors agreed is a good policy: build up revenue increases for one-time expenditures rather than boosting existing or new programs.
In Norman, members of the city finance committee are exploring one-time expenses as possible expenditures for the surplus in cash, such as hiring bonuses for public safety.
Cautiousness is the best outlook, Francisco said .
“No one can give advice or develop practices for such a volatile economy as we have seen over the last two years, because it has never happened before,” he said. “We are monitoring sales tax revenues growing FAR above what we budgeted for, and that is intentional to some extent. The fact is that we don’t know what to expect in the near-term future, so we will just continue to monitor trends and project volatile revenue sources conservatively.”