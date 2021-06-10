The Summer Breeze Concert Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Ave., featuring Jabee.
Native Spirits Winery and Lazy Circles Brewery will sell drinks. Beanstalk Coffee and Sno and Baked Bear also will sell desserts.
Jabee is an Emmy Award-winning hip-hop artist, entrepreneur and activist.He has made appearances on major music outlets like Sway in the Morning, MTV and XXL. His most recent release, 2020's "This World is So Fragile and Cruel, I'm Glad I Got You," debuted at No. 3 on iTunes' hip-hop chart.
He also worked to promote the needs of the underserved through advocacy for low-income neighborhoods, concert food drives during the holidays and engagement with local leaders.
In recent months, he has been on the front lines of the #JusticeForJulius movement, which strives to exonerate Julius Jones from pending capital punishment resulting from a mishandled trial, with Jones collaborating with Jabee from death row on their recent joint single "Until You're Free."
Jabee also enjoys dining at locally-owned restaurants, which he promotes online @Jabeelikesfood.
Residents can bring picnic blankets or chairs at the event. For more information, visit normandepot.org or call 307-9320 for the full lineup.
Depot programming is made possible in part by grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Norman Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Foundation, Norman Parks and Recreation, and by Corporate and Individual Donors that include: Armstrong Bank, Tom McAuliffe & Don Cies Real Estate, Skye Diers & Gingerbread Nursery School, Norman Smile Center, Peggy Doviak & D.M. Wealth Management, Cindy Merrick & the We are One Foundation, Montford Inn, 2 Green Chicks, Spivey Media, Kyle Reid Music, Tree of Life Church, Bruce & Trisha Bunce, Keri & Hugh Young, Jeremy Larson & Luke Huddleston, George & Karen Tipton, Bill & Jami Boettcher, Bob Schlegel, Don & Kay Holladay and EB Dancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.