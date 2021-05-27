Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.