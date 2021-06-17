The Summer Breeze Concert Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Ave., featuring Hosty.
Native Spirits Winery and Lazy Circles Brewery will sell drinks. Beanstalk Coffee and Sno and Baked Bear will also be selling desserts.
The one-man band has released his latest studio effort, "Which Way to Tulsa," which is a collaboration with classic rock players.
His long-running residency at The Deli is one of the cornerstones of Campus Corner, and no two shows are ever the same.
As a long-standing guitar teacher and ACM@UCO professor, he has had a hand in bringing up a new generation of Okie musicians.
For the full Summer Breeze lineup, vist normandepot.org or call 307-9320.
Depot programming is made possible in part by grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Norman Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Foundation, Norman Parks and Recreation, and by Corporate and Individual Donors that include: Armstrong Bank, Tom McAuliffe & Don Cies Real Estate, Skye Diers & Gingerbread Nursery School, Norman Smile Center, Peggy Doviak & D.M. Wealth Management, Cindy Merrick & the We are One Foundation, Montford Inn, 2 Green Chicks, Spivey Media, Kyle Reid Music, Tree of Life Church, Bruce & Trisha Bunce, Keri & Hugh Young, Jeremy Larson & Luke Huddleston, George & Karen Tipton, Bill & Jami Boettcher, Bob Schlegel, Don & Kay Holladay and EB Dancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.