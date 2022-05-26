Norman businesses are gearing up for another sizzlin’ hot Summer Sidewalk Sale for shop goers July 15-17.
The initiative is part of a Weekend of Local, created through Oklahoma’s Independent Shopkeepers Association and coordinated annually with the assistance of VisitNorman, Norman Chamber of Commerce and the City of Norman Community Relations Office.
“Retail powers the economy,” said Sara Kaplan, Chief Business and Community Relations Officer of the City of Norman. “We are proud to partner with the business community each year for this special weekend that showcases so many incredible local shops and districts in our city.”
Dozens of retail sites will participate in the Summer Sidewalk Sale, to be observed in a traditional sense — outdoors — and indoors as well, Kaplan said. A full list of participating stores will be available at NormanOk.gov, VisitNorman.com or through the VisitNorman app (available for download via Google Play or the Apple Store) in July.
This year the Summer Sidewalk Sale coincides with Restaurant Week in Norman, tying in even more local shopping opportunities with a multitude of participating eateries.
Shop owners interested in participating in the upcoming Summer Sidewalk Sale may sign up at weekendoflocal.com/signup by July 8. Additional questions may be directed to sara.kaplan@normanok.gov.