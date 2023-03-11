A nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young adults with disabilities plans to develop an east Norman parcel of real estate to expand its programming.
SunHive Collective, founded late last year, aims to create a safe space to develop the living, social and transitional skills of 18- to 30-year-olds with disabilities, according to the organization website.
The organization’s founders are special education teachers in Norman who noticed a need for an inclusive space with daytime programming.
At Thursday’s Norman Planning Commission meeting, Lora Hoggatt, planning services manager, said the organization requested rezoning from A-2 Rural Agricultural District, to Planned Unit Development for 19.84 acres located at 5201 24th Ave. NE.
The structure on the property is a single family home SunHive will use for indoor activities, according to the site plan. An activity building is planned to the north of the existing building and a caretaker home is proposed to the east, Hoggatt said in her presentation.
More than 80% of the property would remain open space, according to the site plan.
Hussein Toreati, a board member with SunHive Collective, spoke to commissioners Thursday evening.
Toreati said he and his wife are donating the property to the collective, which is “in great need of help.” His daughter graduated from Norman North High School and is a member of SunHive.
Toreati said there are no intentions to expand beyond what is in the current plan.
“The program only works if we keep the applicants and members to a limited number, because these individuals have specific needs,” he said. “We are hoping to socialize them, take them places, teach them social activities, and teach them jobs.”
SunHive has a maximum of 30 members. Once their numbers hit 16, they will begin developing the activity center as Phase 2. Phase 3 will include the addition of the residence to the east, a place for caretakers or a teacher that may want to stay on site.
Commissioner Michael Jablonski called it a “fantastic project.”
“I especially like that you are incorporating nature, as it recognizes the importance of nature to human well-being,” he said.
Toreati said members will have plenty of space to walk, mow the lawn or take care of chickens.
The motion passed 8-0 Thursday and will head to City Council for consideration.
For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.sunhivecollective.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.