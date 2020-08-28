Oklahoma’s first surfing experience is set to open on Aug. 29 in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.
According to the press release, Surf OKC will offer two experiences: bodyboarding, where participants surf the wave lying on the board, and flow-boarding, where participants surf on their knees or standing.
Surf OKC will be operated by RIVERSPORT, and will be included in the adventure park’s daily and season passes, the press release said.
RIVERSPORT Adventure Park is operated by RIVERSPORT Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates outdoor urban adventure and Olympic sports opportunities for people of all ages with a special focus on underserved youth, the press release said. In addition to the new surfing attraction, RIVERSPORT offers whitewater rafting, tubing and kayaking, stand up paddle boarding and flatwater canoe or kayak, the press release said.
“Surfing is one of the newest Olympic sports and is sure to be popular with the crowds who visit RIVERSPORT,” Mike Knopp, executive director of the RIVERSPORT Foundation which oversees the Boathouse District said in a press release. “It’s going to bring a whole new dimension to RIVERSPORT. We’re excited to be bringing it to Oklahoma.”
Surf OKC was a $1.9 million expenditure funded by the city's one cent sales tax initiative, MAPS 3, which was implemented to enhance the quality of life for metro area residents, the press release said.
“The MAPS 3 RIVERSPORT project was designed to offer unique outdoor amenities to our residents and visitors, and Surf OKC certainly furthers that vision,” OKC Mayor David Holt said in a press release. “I can’t wait to hear people say that they learned how to surf in Oklahoma City.”
Surf OKC will be open daily starting Aug. 31 through Labor Day, and open on weekends through the end of September.
