Oklahoma’s first surfing experience opened Saturday in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.
Surf OKC offers two experiences: bodyboarding, where participants surf the wave lying on the board, and flow-boarding, where participants surf on their knees or standing, according to a press release.
Surf OKC will be operated by Riversport, and will be included in the adventure park’s daily and season passes, according to the release.
Riversport Adventure Park is operated by Riversport Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates outdoor urban adventure and Olympic sports opportunities for people of all ages with a special focus on underserved youth, the press release said. In addition to the new surfing attraction, Riversport offers whitewater rafting, tubing and kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding and flatwater canoe or kayak.
“Surfing is one of the newest Olympic sports and is sure to be popular with the crowds who visit Riversport,” said Mike Knopp, executive director of the Riversport Foundation, which oversees the Boathouse District. “It’s going to bring a whole new dimension to Riversport. We’re excited to be bringing it to Oklahoma.”
Surf OKC was a $1.9 million expenditure funded by the city's one-cent sales tax initiative, MAPS 3, which was implemented to enhance the quality of life for metro area residents, the press release said.
“The MAPS 3 Riversport project was designed to offer unique outdoor amenities to our residents and visitors, and Surf OKC certainly furthers that vision,” OKC Mayor David Holt said in a press release. “I can’t wait to hear people say that they learned how to surf in Oklahoma City.”
Surf OKC will be open daily through Labor Day, and open on weekends through the end of September.
