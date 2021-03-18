NHS girls kneeling

The Norman High girls kneel during the National Anthem prior to their victory over Union, March 11, at Sapulpa. Union’s players also knelt for the Anthem.

 Joe Buettner / The Transcript

The Norman Transcript wants to hear from Type 1 diabetics in Norman. What is your reaction to announcer Mark Rowan's claim that a rising blood sugar caused him to make a racist comment while announcing the Norman High girls' tournament game March 11? Your comments could be printed inside an article in The Transcript.

