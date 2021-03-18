The Norman Transcript wants to hear from Type 1 diabetics in Norman. What is your reaction to announcer Mark Rowan's claim that a rising blood sugar caused him to make a racist comment while announcing the Norman High girls' tournament game March 11? Your comments could be printed inside an article in The Transcript.
