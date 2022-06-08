A survey following a water rate increase election indicates voters said no as a referendum on partisan politics and distrust in local government.
Voters were asked in the April primary election to increase the water rate from $7.50 to $9.30, and the rate for 0-5,000 gallons per month from $3.35 to $4.20. At least 73% of households fall into the 0-5,000 gallon consumption category.
It failed by a vote of 54% against the measure.
The election results have sent staff scraping for cash elsewhere, including grants available in state coffers through the American Rescue Plan Act, which primarily focuses on infrastructure improvements, including water projects.
The additional revenue would have helped the city finance a $15 million project to install automatic water meter readers and a $17 million well-blending initiative to combine groundwater and surface water to better maintain residual chlorine levels.
The city performed its own 14-day survey following the April election, but then hired Amber Integrated [AI] to conduct a second one. The city’s survey was offered online, while AI’s was conducted through records available with the Cleveland County Election Board and contacted by phone.
According to Amber Integrated’s presentation, 400 voters who participated in the April election were surveyed.
Three main reasons the increase failed were cost, distrust in government and a belief that cuts to a wasteful budget would make the increase unnecessary, said Jackson Lisle of Amber Integrated.
This differed from the city’s online survey, which found the top three reasons for those who voted no included cost, the belief that developers should pay more for improvements and a distrust in local government.
Amber Integrated’s survey included the age range of voters contacted, gender and partisan affiliation, while the city’s survey report does not indicate that information was collected.
Amber Integrated found that 57% of Republicans and 66% of Independents were the largest category of no votes against the increase. Meanwhile, the only “partisan block” to support it were Democrats, with 66% of those who voted for it.
“Democrat voters also had a higher trust level in municipal government than both Republican and Independent voters,” Lisle said.
The level of distrust, according to the Amber Integrated survey, indicated 43% had little to no trust, including 55% Republican and 42% Independents. Those who said they had much or very high trust in local government totaled 25%, including 65% of Democrats, according to the presentation.
Overall, only 27% indicated they held moderate trust — just 9% vested high trust in local government.
The city’s survey indicated the level of that trust ranged from 30% who said they “mostly trust” against 8% who said they “very much trust.” Approximately 18% distrusted their local government.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman asked the city utilities director Chris Mattingly if the city had kept promises to voters in the past following rate increases.
“Yes, we have,” Mattingly said.
“Have they all been completed as promised?” Holman asked.
“Yes,” he answered.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman expressed regret that the failure of the increase was partisan-motivated.
“So because they don’t like nine [councilors], they’re going to hold the city hostage on a water rate increase,” she said.
Mayor Breea Clark said she wanted to focus on better communicating with residents, rather than “the pendulum of partisan politics that swings back and forth.”
Age was also a factor in election results, while gender did not indicate a significant difference.
“There wasn’t really a major difference between men and women, and they voted,” Lisle said. “The age groups 60 and older were the only age groups that voted to approve the increase.”
Adults between 18-29 strongly voted against it, but Lisle said this age group rarely knew “what the water rate increase would do.”
Clark asked what the city can do to better educate that demographic. Lisle suggested the city target digital platforms such as social media to reach younger voters.
Lisle added that the election may have come at a time when voters’ attitudes may have indicated resistance to see increases in costs due to the economy’s current state.
“It could be interesting to see how this changes over the next six months, year or so, or years as voter attitudes progress,” he said.
According to the Amber Integrated survey, 14% of voters said they relied on news media, 21% relied on The Transcript and 27% relied on news from the city. However, 27% relied on “other” forms of information such as social media and friends.
The “other” category results raised concerns about misinformation. Lisle said some reported to surveyors that they believe the council would take the money from the rate increase and spend it to build a homeless shelter.
“There were several times where [they said], ‘they’re just going to take this money and build a homeless shelter or they’re going to spend it on other projects,’” Lisle said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall urged council and staff to “find a way to address misinformation [that] used this as a referendum of some sort, one way or the other. We’ve got to be able to refocus our conversation on one of our most important responsibilities of elected officials to provide public health, safety and welfare, and providing clean drinking water has to be at the top of the list. Lots of takeaways here.”
Foreman suggested the next election campaign should stress that “this isn’t general fund money,” but that water-related projects are limited to the enterprise fund expenditures.