Oklahoma students reported feeling sad, suicidal or attempting suicide at higher rates than the national average prior to COVID-19, according to a 2019 national survey.
The Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System is conducted every two years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and surveys 9th through 12th grade students. According to the CDC’s website, the survey was created to “monitor health behaviors that contribute markedly to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems among youth and adults in the United States.”
The survey showed that Oklahoma students were above the national average in numerous categories:
38.6% reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day over the past two weeks, compared to 36.7% nationally.
22.2% seriously considered attempting suicide over the past 12 months, compared to 18.8% nationally.
17.9% made a plan to attempt suicide, compared to 15.7% nationally
11.7% attempted suicide in the past 12 months, compared to 8.9% nationally.
Dr. Bobby Martin, founder and owner of Norman Behavioral Health Group, thinks social media plays a role in the increased depression amongst adolescent age students.
“Not that there wasn’t stress and depression before [social media], but we’ve noticed a pretty sizable increase,” Martin said. “It’s not just the bullying and stuff like that, but just the pressure of (students trying to fit in). It’s a whole new set of groups. It’s a new set of things pointed out to them when they’re struggling.”
Martin said he has seen the pandemic have multiple different effects on students.
“There are some who have actually gotten a little bit better because they’ve reconnected with family and they’ve had to stay home, which is kind of a unique thing,” Martin said. “On the flip side, you’ve had a little bit of increase in stress just from being trapped at home.”
With school starting back up again, Martin said schools must have resources set in place for students who are struggling.
“When [students] are in that place where it’s moving towards any kind of an action, [it’s important that schools] have that resource available,” Martin said. “(It’s important) to have a safe, healthy resource for them to contact. That’s the more preventive and proactive approach.”
Checking in on students during the pandemic is going to be a big deal too, Martin said.
“(Schools must identify) those at higher risk just by watching for social isolation and stuff like that,” Martin said. “Having that human contact can sometimes really help a lot, and it doesn’t mean you ‘fix them’ or call them out on anything. It’s more just being there and having that contact and continually checking in on those with highest risk.”
Martin said people should be wary of "calling people out" on their depression.
“It shouldn’t be in the form of an intervention in terms of ‘you need to get better’... it’s keeping the drama down and making sure you’re there for them,” Martin said. “Otherwise what they hear is just another person telling them they’re wrong.”
Students who have friends struggling with suicide should speak up, even if it means losing their friend, Martin said. A lot of times students are told in secrecy that their friend is struggling with suicidal thoughts and are afraid to break that pact of trust and tell someone who can help, he said.
“When it comes to suicide, do not keep secrets, you get your friend help,” Martin said. “Be willing to lose your friend to make sure they're still around.”
Jeff Dismukes, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse communication director, said many students are afraid to speak up about their struggle due to fear of judgment.
“There is a fear of judgment or discrimination that many feel when it comes to seeking help for mental health and substance use issues; that's for teens and adults,” Dismukes said. “ It doesn't help that there is a misconception about [what] treatment looks like and is. It is important for everyone to realize that these diseases of the brain are diagnosable, they are treatable and that there are thousands upon thousands of Oklahomans who are leading their lives in recovery.”
Dismukes said the department started a remote therapy option during the pandemic for those who don’t want or can’t attend in-person.
“Essentially, telehealth is the use of technology to deliver all manner of services including preventative and early intervention measures, multiple treatment options and recovery services remotely,” Dismukes said. “These services meet all medical guidelines, are tested and proven to work, and allow providers to greatly enhance reach and access to the right response at the time it is needed.”
Dismukes said that anyone who needs mental health help can call 1-800-273-8255.
“The Lifeline provides confidential and free support for people in distress, and can link you to nearby prevention and crisis resources whether for yourself or a loved-one,” Dismukes said. “The people on the other end of that call care about you and they want to help, and they can help.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.