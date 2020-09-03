The Norman Board of Parks Commissioners approved a $15,000 contract with a survey company Thursday to guide future recreation goals.
Ryan Murray with the ETC Institute presented a plan to secure at least 400 responses from across the city. The needs assessment would take 12-14 months complete.
The contract comes just two weeks after voters declined to pass a proposed bond package on Aug. 25 to supplement underfunded projects in the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund.
Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster said the city has been “planning to do this (assessment) for years,” but it could prove timely for Norman Forward projects, Murray said. ETI works with city staff to develop survey questions and would review surveys done previously such as those completed for Norman Forward, Murray told the commission.
“We always work with the community to ensure the survey meets all the needs of your projects,” he said. “We would review all the previous surveys that have been administered, and we always utilize our experience to help ask any questions that are maybe kind of out of the normal range of needs assessment questions, such as any particular questions that might relate to Norman Forward.”
Foster said the city is committed to finishing original Norman Forward projects as approved by voters in 2015. In a presentation of the status of the remaining quality of life projects, it was evident staff members have worked to fit the promised plans according to the existing budgets.
Projects such as the indoor aquatics and multi-sport center, ball fields and other planned improvements could be scaled back or share space at other locations.
“The multi-sport and aquatic center, the GO bond would have added $33.6 million to the existing budget of $22.5 million,” Foster said. “The current budget is estimated to provide a 25-yard (meter) pool and four basketball courts.”
The Young Family Foundation, of the NBA star Trae Young, agreed to donate $4 million for the project as it was designed based on the successful passage of the Aug. 25 Proposition 1 bond.
“We had a meeting this afternoon with Ray Young to hopefully keep the Young Family Foundation engaged in the project. They are interested in staying engaged if we can figure out a way to build either six or maybe eight basketball courts,” Foster said.
Staff is reviewing options such as constructing the facility with the option to expand at a later date.
The Senior Wellness Center lacked $4.8 million to the existing budget of $7.6 million. With the funding, it “would provide a basic facility that would not include a pool, a gym, or walking track, but it would be a phase of the project,” Foster said. “We are still exploring options with Norman Regional [Health System] where the city would sell property on the Porter Campus that the city owns to Norman Regional, and we could potentially take that money and put it back into the senior project and hopefully have enough to build that entire project in one phase.”
A planned softball and football complex is left with a $2.5 million budget. A softball and football complex was planned at Franklin and 12th Avenue NE, but Foster said the city is looking to Ruby Grant Park for a potential solution where up to five football fields could be installed.
“We’re looking at taking part of the $2.5 million and using it to improve some open space in the northwest area of Ruby Grant Park,” he said. “We’re also looking at taking some of that $2.5 million and using it to improve adult softball fields at Reaves [Park].”
Reaves Park would have accommodated 14 fields for baseball and softball. Foster said he has spoken with youth baseball and adult softball program coordinators who are willing to share four of six softball fields.
In 2016, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax went into effect for a 15-year period and was expected to generate $150 million. Rising construction costs, design changes, land acquisition and slumping sales tax collections since voters approved the tax have left projects underfunded, The Transcript has previously reported.
