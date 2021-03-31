The Norman Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted wound after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement over the weekend.
According to a news release, NPD received a call around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon from a resident near 58th Ave. NE and Robinson St. The caller reported their residence had been hut by gunfire, which was continuing, but no one had been injured.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to confirm there were no injuries and the house had been damaged by possible gunfire. Continuing gunfire placed area residents and officers in danger.
Officers attempted to call the subject they believed was firing in their direction, and on receiving no answer, left him a voicemail acknowledging the danger of the situation and requesting that he cease fire, the release said.
Officers contacted nearby residents to verify their safety as additional shots were fired toward multiple groups of officers, pinning them down along the roadway more than 200 yards apart.
One of the shots struck an occupied detective vehicle as the detective left the area to contact the reporting family.
When officers nearly struck by the gunfire activated their vehicle’s siren to give audible notification of their presence and the danger the shooter was causing, additional shots were fired in their direction, according to the release.
Several officers were able to shelter with nearby residents whose home was being shot at after warning them of the imminent danger. The NPD said the suspect continued to fire from a wooded area toward officers and residents even as they sought and found cover.
Norman Police SWAT and other metro area tactical teams responded to the scene, allowing multiple armored vehicles to remove the officers and residents from danger. The process took over an hour to complete.
After securing the area, detectives, officers and negotiators began attempts to make contact with the suspect. Despite multiple phone calls, texts and public address messages from vehicles, no contact was made.
As the situation continued into the evening, the suspect continued firing with decreasing frequency, and directed some shots at a police drone.
Law enforcement made more attempts throughout the evening to establish contact and encourage a peaceful surrender with no success, the NPD said.
The suspect was finally located at about 11 p.m. While officers requested his peaceful surrender, they heard a single gunshot, and found him suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release from the NPD.
Officers and tactical medics attempted to give him aid, according to the NPD, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
The location of the incident is believed to be the subject’s residence, the NPD said, and no other individuals are believed to be involved. One of the residents who was pinned down with responding officers suffered a medical episode, but no medical care was necessary.
The NPD said no other people were injured during the incident, and no officers or residents fired weapons.
The ongoing investigation into the incident has verified three houses, an RV, a workshop and two vehicles in the area were damaged by the suspect’s gunfire. A majority of the damage to the houses was focused on doors and windows, which the NPD said is a possible indication of the suspect’s intention to cause harm to occupants.
“NPD would like to thank the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Moore Police Department for their assistance in providing equipment and resources that were critical to ensuring the safety of nearby residents and officers,” the release said. “We are also greatly appreciative of the ongoing relationship between our agency, EMSSTAT, The American Red Cross and the Norman Fire Department who also assisted during the incident.”
