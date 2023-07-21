The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree murder charge against the man who police say fatally shot a man Tuesday evening in an apparent road rage incident.
Mark Kottka, 62, of Norman, was arrested following the shooting in the 4100 block of W. Main Street.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when Norman officers responded to the scene, Kottka said, “I shot him. He hit me.”
The victim was transported to Norman Regional Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting according to NPD.
The affidavit said witnesses heard two gunshots coming from Kottka and one witness observed Kottka shoot the victim but didn’t say if anyone saw the victim hit Kottka.
The Norman Transcript reached out to the Norman Police Department regarding Kottka’s allegation. A spokesperson for NPD said “the specific details of the incident and alleged altercation remain part of the active investigation.”
Kottka has two active full-time Peace Officer licenses, effective for almost 27 years. Aside from having an active peace officer license, he also has an active firearms permit.
Being a licensed peace officer differs from being a police officer. A peace officer can be a police officer, but they aren’t automatically a member of a police force.
Preston Draper, legal counsel for Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), said he couldn’t legally release where Kottka had been employed.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Public Information Officer, Kay Thompson, confirmed with The Norman Transcript that Kottka had been employed by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections starting in 1992.
Kotta retired as an Oklahoma Probation and Parole employee in 2018 after 23 years.
Kottka’s Linkedin states he is an adjunct “Firearms and Patrol Rife Instructor” with Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET).
Draper said Kottka did complete a CLEET firearms instructor course. The credential would make Kottka eligible to work as an adjunct instructor at other departments and CLEET. However, Draper said he was unsure if Kottka taught a course at CLEET.
“To adjunct at our academy, you must have an instructor credential, but having an instructor credential does not mean you have adjuncted at our academy,” Draper said.
Thompson said Kottka hadn’t taught any firearm courses for ODOC.
Kottka is currently booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center for first-degree murder. Kottka’s bond is set at $4 million. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon.
